Catching a Buzz: Beeserker Meadery Has Hit a Sweet Spot

× Expand Beeserker Meadery in Paris, Ky., produces a variety of meads, an ancient alcoholic beverage created by fermenting honey. Photo furnished

The first new winery in Bourbon County for 50 years is gaining fans across the Bluegrass, including Lexington, and is helping veteran beekeepers in the process.

Not a traditional grape vintner but a honey fermenter, Beeserker Meadery began as a hobby between friends that has taken off faster than owner Zack Gregory ever dreamed.

Gregory, an emergency medicine physician’s assistant originally from Georgetown, has also lived in Lexington and now lives in Paris on a small farm with a house and walkout basement that’s become the home of Beeserker Meadery.

Mead is an ancient alcoholic beverage made with honey, water and yeast, along with any added flavorings. With its production considered a “young mead,” each batch at Beeserker Meadery takes about two months from start to finish, Gregory said. There are eight flagship flavors including blackberry vanilla made with Madagascar vanilla beans, original honey, and one that tastes like an old fashioned with a smoky, cherry flavor profile.

As many startup homegrown enterprises begin, sample batches were made and given out to friends and family who genuinely raved. Encouraged, and with the help of best friend turned business partner Mike Hardin and Gregory’s wife, Katie, Gregory began thinking of making a run at opening his own licensed mead business.

× Expand Since Zach Gregory launched his meadery last year, its product has become popular with the armored MMA group Lexington Lycans, the Lexington-based Ulfhedinn Vikings, the Lexington Renaissance Faire and many others. Photo furnished

When researching his new venture, Gregory read online that mead making is a very niche market with small demand, and he wasn’t sure if it would ever be profitable. Still, he obtained the proper licenses and inspections and officially launched in March 2025, debuting at the Woodland Art Fair that August.

“We just went for it and the community response and reception was phenomenal!” he said.

The honey for Beeserker Meadery is sourced from Valor Honey, a Kansas-based nonprofit that partners with Kansas State University and Fort Riley to help train military veterans to enter the beekeeping field and market and distribute their honey.

In October, Gregory said he had just put in a 3,020-pound order for raw honey with Valor Honey to ship soon, and he’s happy to support such a worthwhile effort. Because of this partnership, his mead now has both a Homegrown by Heroes seal and an Appalachia Proud designation.

Gregory has also donated Valor Honey for fundraisers by groups including the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association.

Beeserker Meadery has grown already to include an event team of 14 bartenders who serve at multiple gatherings statewide. Event organizers have begun reaching out to Gregory for his bartenders to attend upcoming gatherings, and to keep up with demand. He’s thinking about adding a 40- by 80-foot production building on the farm.

× Expand Katie Gregory holds one of the eight flagship mead flavors at Beeserker Meadery, which debuted its products in August 2025. Photo furnished

His mead is newly available at local Total Wine & Spirits and Liquor Barn locations, and Beeserker Meadery is the official mead of the armored MMA group Lexington Lycans, the Lexington-based Ulfhedinn Vikings and the Lexington Renaissance Faire, where he sold 100 cases during this year’s event alone.

“We’ve been constantly playing catch up to meet the demand for the rest of the year,” Gregory said.

He has also collaborated with Wise Bird Cider and West Sixth Brewing and finds local alcohol industry producers and players to be supportive and friendly.

In the future, he may offer tasting experiences and tours, but for now it’s all he can do to manage the mead making and introduce people to a drink they may have heard of but not tried before.

He sometimes resorts to calling the mead “honey wine” for the uninitiated, because if he calls out to passersby at events asking if they’d like to try some mead, “People keep hearing ‘meat’ and they think, ‘You have a butcher shop over here?’ ” Gregory said, laughing.