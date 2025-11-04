BGCF Mobilizes Regional Funds to Support Food Pantries Amid Growing Need

Thousands of Kentucky families are facing food insecurity following the Nov. 1 expiration of federal SNAP benefits, and Blue Grass Community Foundation (BGCF) is stepping in to help.

The Lexington-based philanthropic organization has committed $187,000 in direct support to food pantries and hunger-relief programs across its 16-county service area. Several of its endowed funds — including the David C. Humphreys Fund, Edith D. Gardner Fund, Stewart-Hindman Fund, and Thomson R. and Betty R. Bryant Fund — contributed to the emergency response.

In addition, BGCF’s regional community funds and initiatives have pledged another $88,600, bringing total support to more than $275,000. Contributions include $15,000 from the Clark County Community Foundation, $12,000 from the Lexington Black Prosperity Initiative, and $20,000 from the Woodford County Community Fund, among others.

Nearly 600,000 Kentuckians rely on SNAP benefits each month, including more than 86,000 residents in the 16 counties served by BGCF — about one in 10 people. In some areas, that figure climbs to nearly one in three.

“Our mission at Blue Grass Community Foundation is simple: activate philanthropy to build a community where everyone can thrive,” said BGCF President and CEO Lisa Adkins. “That starts with making sure every family has enough to eat. When our neighbors are fed, our communities are stronger.”

BGCF is also matching staff donations to local food pantries dollar-for-dollar, up to $250 per employee. The foundation encourages donors and community members to give directly to local hunger-relief organizations. Those seeking to contribute can find local nonprofits at bgcf.org/kynonprofitdirectory or call (859) 225-3343 for guidance.