Big Business, Small Town Appeal

× Expand Historic preservation is a priority in downtown Georgetown, which boasts 83 buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Jack Connor remembers the first time he had a look around Georgetown, the county seat of Scott County.

"I came here in 1979 and will never forget coming up the hill over West Main Street and thinking what a quaint community this is," said Connor, who today is the executive director of the Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce. "Today, I can go over that same hill and see a downtown that has prospered, grown, and is still quaint and charming," he said. "And, just a few miles away, you have an eight-million-square-foot manufacturing plant. It is quite a contrast that you can have both in the same small city."

Connor is referring to Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK), the automobile plant on the outskirts of Georgetown that has churned out 12 million Toyotas since it opened 35 years ago. Since the announcement in late 1985 that Toyota had selected Georgetown for its American plant site, the city, county, and region around it have never been the same.

With a workforce of 9,000 employees, TMMK manufactures the Camry, the top-selling sedan in the United States for 17 consecutive years, along with the Camry Hybrid and the RAV4 Hybrid. TMMK is set to begin production of a battery-powered SUV in 2025.

× Expand With a workforce of 9,000 employees, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky in Scott County is among the largest employers in the state.

The impact on the state is enormous because Toyota uses a supplier base of 350 companies nationwide, with more than 100 located in Kentucky. These auto parts plants—some huge, others more mom-and-pop operations—produce parts that go into Toyota vehicles. Many also make parts for other auto manufacturers. These Tier I, II, and III-size companies give Scott County a strong manufacturing base.

Of 120 counties in Kentucky, Toyota workers originate from 80 of them. About 65 percent of the workers come from counties other than Scott. "That is a strong sign for workforce development and shows why regionalism is so important," Connor said.

The Chamber leader clearly explains why industries should consider coming to Scott County. "First, we already have a strong base for them to build upon," Connor said. "Businesses and manufacturers want to go where business is friendly and we are that. Second, when Toyota came here, it created a significant benchmark for specific automotive manufacturing. Investments by the state have made us a strong automotive partner."

Connor believes Scott County's first strategy must be to retain and expand industry, and Toyota and other local companies fit that model. "When you have a community that has 57% of the workforce involved in manufacturing, you work on those industries that wanted to stay there and grow," he said.

Now, back to that quaint downtown Connor was referring to earlier.

"Georgetown has been able to hang onto many of its tried-and-true qualities like the small downtown that is still thriving," said Bailey Gilkerson, marketing director of the Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Office and Visitors Center. The area prizes historic preservation, with 83 buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places. There are also scores of locally-owned businesses, an antique mall, and new restaurants that feature farm-to-table fare, pub grub, and white-tablecloth service.

Scott County was founded by General Charles Scott, a Revolutionary War hero who later became Kentucky's fourth governor. Today, Scott County has a population of about 59,000 residents.

× Expand Georgetown College is another top employer in the area.

Georgetown College dates back to 1829 and attracts in-state, out-of-state, and international students and their families. "We have a great partnership with the college," Gilkerson said. "We send out letters to all incoming students and parents about all the wonderful things there are to do when they go to school in or visit Georgetown."

Old Friends Farm, which houses retired Thoroughbred racehorses, is a top tourist attraction in Scott County.

Some of the biggest tourism features in Scott County include horse culture, like Old Friends Farm, where people visit retired Thoroughbred racehorses, including 1997 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Silver Charm. The 1,200-acre Kentucky Horse Park is also on the Scott County-Fayette County line.

Legend says bourbon was first distilled in Georgetown by Rev. Elijah Craig, though likely by other contemporaries too, in the late 1700s. The water to make the spirit came from nearby Royal Spring. The heritage continues. A sprawling, visually stunning bourbon distillery to be named Blue Run is on the design boards and is expected to open in 2025 across the road from the Toyota plant. Blue Run will offer tours, tastings, shopping, events, and more. It will join the popular Kentucky Bourbon Trail and the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour, which have collectively grown to 41 distilleries and counting.

Also close by is Country Boy Brewing, which makes delicious craft beers that folks can sip on-site at the largest beer production plant in Kentucky.

Elkhorn Creek meanders through the county. Visitors can grab a paddle for some great kayaking or grab a fishing pole. Other kinds of recreation along its banks include hiking and biking on local trails.

Georgetown is surrounded by farmland, and people love to visit places like Evans Orchard & Cider Mill to pick apples, berries, and pumpkins. There is a fresh fruit and vegetable market, play area, petting zoo, and a lunch café.

The meetings industry is also strong in Georgetown, with hotels and unique venues to host corporate meetings or conventions. Interstates 75 and 64 cross nearby, giving residents and visitors excellent access. It is estimated that two-thirds of the nation's population is within roughly a day's drive of Georgetown. The city is also fortunate to be in proximity to what is known as the Golden Triangle, which includes Lexington, Louisville, and Cincinnati, and where economic and social activity is concentrated in the region.