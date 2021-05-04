Big City Pizza Hamburg Grand Opening

× 1 of 7 Expand Theresa Stanley × 2 of 7 Expand Theresa Stanley × 3 of 7 Expand Theresa Stanley × 4 of 7 Expand Theresa Stanley × 5 of 7 Expand Theresa Stanley × 6 of 7 Expand Theresa Stanley × 7 of 7 Expand Theresa Stanley Prev Next

Big City Pizza is opening a second Lexington location Wednesday, May 5, in the Hamburg area. Big City Pizza opens in the former iChing location at 2312 Sir Barton Way, #110.

Founded in Nicholasville in 2014 by Johnny Hunt, the concept expanded to Lexington's Chinoe Shopping Center in 2016. Now with a total of five stores, the restaurant group has opened three locations in the past 15 months, including new stores in Danville and Richmond. The restaurant group includes founder Johnny Hunt, Curtis Gorden and Joey Davis joining as operating partner in the Hamburg location.

The Hamburg location is open for counter service and delivery seven days a week. Seating includes a large dining room with four large-screen TVs, as well as an arcade game and shuffleboard area. Outdoor dining is also available.

Big City Pizza Hamburg will serve the same menu available at the other locations, including signature New York Style and Chicago style pizzas, in addition to calzones, salads and desserts, including ice cream from Richmond-based Mad Scoop.