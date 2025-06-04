Black Type Brewing Opens, Ford’s Garage Pulling into Lexington

Black Type Brewing opened in mid-May at 373 Virginia Ave. Human Resource Manager Sofia Amburgey said the venture stems from “a long-held dream and a deep-rooted passion for craft beer.”

About 14 years ago, when she was in high school, Amburgey began helping her father with his homebrewing as a way to spend time together. Friends and family who sampled the beer deemed it worthy of selling, so in 2021 they opened a small taproom in Mount Sterling.

“As the community’s enthusiasm for our beer grew, so did our vision, leading us to pursue a new goal — opening a second location in Lexington,” she said.

After tapping longtime family friend and equine therapy veterinarian Dr. Victor Torres to help make the dream a reality, it’s fitting that Black Type Brewing bears a name referencing the equine industry.

“Black Type was born out of a love of racehorses,” Amburgey said. “When a horse has particularly outstanding breeding, it’s listed in black type on sale pages, hence the name Black Type Brewing for exceptional beer.”

Black Type beers on tap include IPAs, Kölsch, sours and stouts, alongside offerings from other local craft breweries. Guests can enjoy wood-fired pizzas, calzones, pretzels, and garlic knots, as well as craft cocktails.

“At Black Type Brewing, we believe great beer is best enjoyed in great company,” Amburgey said. “Our brewery is a warm, family-friendly gathering place where everyone feels welcome — from craft beer enthusiasts to casual sippers, even little ones tagging along.”

In other local food and beverage industry news:

Ford’s Garage, a Fort Myers, Florida-based, Ford Motor Company-themed restaurant, will open in the former Logan’s Roadhouse on Rojay Drive near Fayette Mall later this year. A representative said Lexington stood out as an ideal second Kentucky location after a Ford’s Garage opened in Florence in 2022. “The city’s dynamic culinary scene, rich history, love for bourbon, classic cars, and all-American traditions like horse racing made it a natural fit,” she said.

Surrounded by vintage vehicles and car-themed memorabilia, Ford’s Garage will serve Black Angus burgers with all-natural aged cheeses, fresh toppings, and flavorful sauces on artisan buns branded with the logo. A vegetarian burger option will also be available. “Diners can switch gears from burgers to classics like homemade meatloaf, chicken wings and tenders, onion rings, and macaroni & cheese,” she added, along with salads, grilled chicken, or seafood. Desserts will include milkshakes and sundaes.

Old School Coffee at Lansdowne Center has opened at 3373 Tates Creek, in addition to its two other locations at Fayette Mall and Dudley Square.

Wikilicious Hawaiian Donuts has opened, serving Hawaiian-style donuts either plain or filled with Bavarian cream, strawberry lemonade, coconut cream, and other flavors. The venture is operated by JD Lyons and Genevieve Banks.

Biscuit Daddies has opened at 373 Virginia Ave. The restaurant offers breakfast and lunch biscuit-centric dishes like country ham biscuits, biscuits and gravy, Mississippi pot roast over a buttermilk biscuit, and a Kentucky hot brown biscuit, along with a rotating sweet biscuit menu.

Teppan Japanese Kitchen is opening at 1873 Alexandria Dr., with a grand opening planned for July.

Frankfort Italian-fusion bistro Serafini is opening a second location in downtown Lawrenceburg.

Café Patachou will open at The Summit at Fritz Farm this fall, according to its Instagram page. Founded in 1989 by six-time James Beard Foundation semifinalist Martha Hoover, Café Patachou’s breakfast menu includes omelets, waffles, crepes, and deluxe topped toasts. Lunch items include assorted sandwiches, soups, and salads.

The second Lexington Publix will open June 4 at 3855 Fountain Blue Lane at Palomar.

Floating Lotus Kitchen is coming to South Elkhorn Village in June with fast-casual fare, officials announced on social media.

Thea’s Bass & Biddy Kitchen has left Greyline Station and announced a temporary location inside the Julietta Market kitchen.

Several establishments have closed: CoreLife Eatery on Finn Way announced its permanent closure in April; after seven years in business at 3449 Buckhorn Dr., Josanne’s Homestyle Kitchen has closed; and Bandido Taqueria Mexicana has closed at 535 S. Upper St.

Have a food and beverage-related update to share? Please email info@smileypete.com.