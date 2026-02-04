Blue Grass Airport adds second daily nonstop flight to New York City

Blue Grass Airport (LEX) announced that Delta Air Lines will add a second daily nonstop flight between Lexington and New York’s LaGuardia Airport beginning June 7, citing sustained demand since the once-daily route launched in May 2025. The expanded service, available now for bookings, offers central Kentucky travelers greater flexibility, including the option for same-day business trips to New York City and additional choices for leisure travel.

The added flight follows a banner year for Blue Grass Airport, which served a record 1.6 million passengers in 2025. Airport officials said the move reflects Delta’s continued investment in the region and advances the airport’s broader effort to expand air service across central and southeastern Kentucky while drawing more visitors to the Bluegrass. Tickets are available through Delta, with morning and afternoon departures from Lexington and midday and evening return flights from LaGuardia.