Blue Grass Airport Sets New Passenger Record

Blue Grass Airport (LEX) reports is has shattered its previous passenger record, welcoming 1,571,805 travelers in 2024 — marking a significant milestone for the Lexington-based airport. This figure surpasses the prior high of 1,465,049 passengers set in 2019 and represents a 16.1% increase over 2023.

Representatives say the record-breaking year was driven by strategic service expansions from the airport’s four airlines —Allegiant, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines. New non-stop routes to Denver (United Airlines) and Las Vegas (Allegiant) also contributed to the surge in travelers.

Additionally, American Airlines introduced seasonal winter flights to Miami, and Allegiant increased service to Destin/Ft. Walton Beach. Increased flight frequencies across multiple routes further fueled passenger growth.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone of welcoming a record number of travelers in 2024,” said Eric Frankl, president and CEO of Blue Grass Airport. “This substantial growth of over 16 percent reflects the commitment of our airline partners and the tremendous support of those choosing to fly from our region. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on providing exceptional service and convenient travel options to connect central Kentucky and the world.”

Blue Grass Airport is set to expand its offerings even further in 2025. On April 3, Allegiant will launch twice-weekly, non-stop flights to Sarasota, Florida. Beginning May 7, Delta Air Lines will reinstate daily non-stop service to New York LaGuardia Airport — a long-anticipated return since the route was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With commercial flights beginning in 1946, Blue Grass Airport has provided commercial air service for 78 years. Today the airport serves more than 1.5 million passengers annually, and supports approximately 4,745 jobs while generating an economic impact of more than $709 million.