Blue Run Spirits acquired by Molson Coors

Blue Run Spirits, established in 2020, has announced its agreement to be acquired by Molson Coors Beverage Company. Located in Georgetown, Kentucky, Blue Run swiftly emerged as a significant player in the whiskey realm, accumulating numerous awards and accolades.

This strategic acquisition marks Molson Coors' entry into the spirits sector, bolstering its presence in this domain as it diversifies from its beer origins and expands its product portfolio. In tandem with this expansion, Molson Coors has introduced Coors Spirits Co., an extension of its existing spirits operations that now encompasses Blue Run, Five Trail Blended American Whiskey, and Barmen 1873 Bourbon. This acquisition effectively doubles Molson Coors' spirits team.

Molson Coors' foray into the whiskey sphere commenced in 2021 with the launch of Five Trail Blended American Whiskey, securing double gold at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. This was followed by the introduction of Barmen 1873 Bourbon in 2022.

Michelle St. Jacques, Chief Commercial Officer of Molson Coors, emphasized the significance of this move: “In merely three years, Blue Run has achieved what many brands aspire to do over generations, all while operating at the luxury end of the whiskey spectrum. Importantly, we are dedicated to upholding Blue Run’s established reputation for quality, design, and innovation as we continue to expand our spirits portfolio.”

The founders of Blue Run – Mike Montgomery, Tim Sparapani, Jesse McKnight, and Andy Brown – will remain integral to the brand. Mike Montgomery will take on an expanded role within Molson Coors as Vice President of Coors Spirits Co. Jim Rutledge, a Bourbon Hall of Famer, will continue as Blue Run’s distillery consultant and liquid advisor, while Shaylyn Gammon will serve as whiskey curator for Coors Spirits Co. David Coors will continue to steer Molson Coors’ full-strength spirits strategy and business development, assuming the role of Executive Chair of Coors Spirits Co.

Mike Montgomery reflected on their journey: “From the outset, Blue Run aimed to break new ground and resonate with a diverse generation of whiskey enthusiasts. We are grateful for the reception from the whiskey community and are excited about Molson Coors' endorsement of our vision and its commitment to our growth."

Blue Run’s offerings are presently available in 31 states. In March 2023, Blue Run unveiled plans to construct a modern $51 million distillery in Georgetown. These plans will proceed under the new ownership. Furthermore, Blue Run is set to release three new whiskies in the upcoming late summer/fall season.