GoodGiving Challenge Becomes Bluegrass Gives; Nonprofits Can Register Now

Nonprofits across Central and Appalachian Kentucky can now register for Bluegrass Gives, the new name for the region’s annual online day of giving formerly known as the GoodGiving Challenge. The 2025 campaign will take place from 6 a.m. to midnight Dec. 2, on Giving Tuesday, rallying donors to support the hundreds of local organizations that strengthen and connect our communities.

“For 14 years, the GoodGiving Challenge has celebrated what’s best about our communities — people coming together to make a difference,” said Lauren Parsons, director of strategic initiatives and communications at Blue Grass Community Foundation (BGCF), which administers the campaign. “Bluegrass Gives builds on that tradition of generosity and shines a spotlight on what defines the Bluegrass region: we give.”

Since its launch in 2011, the event has helped nonprofits raise more than $26 million from tens of thousands of donors. In 2024 alone, 201 participating nonprofits generated $2.93 million, with one in three donors giving to an organization they had never supported before.

Participation is open to 501(c)(3) public charities in BGCF’s service area. This year’s registration fee is reduced to $250, and BGCF will offer in-person and virtual training to help organizations make the most of their campaign.

Nonprofits can learn more and register now at bggives.org.