Bluegrass State Sees Tourism Surge as the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Breaks Visitor Record

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association reports that the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, a membership-based program designed to showcase the state’s bourbon industry and its partners, welcomed a record-setting 2.7 million visitors in 2024. The Kentucky Bourbon Trail is this year celebrating its 25th annivesary.

Visitors from all 50 states and more than 20 countries across six continents poured into the Bluegrass State last year — up from 2.5 million in 2023 — marking the third straight year with more than 2 million tourists.

More than 20 million people have visited a Kentucky Bourbon Trail distillery over the past 25 years.

“The combination of American history, picturesque scenery and legendary Kentucky hospitality continues to attract people from all over the world to get a deeper look into what makes our Bourbon family so special,” said Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.

Historically, KBT visitors have come from states within a six-hour drive of Kentucky, the KDA reports. However, last year saw a surge of visitors from states beyond that range, including California, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, New York, and Pennsylvania.

The KDA created the Bourbon Trail in 1999 to give visitors an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at crafting America’s native spirit. At that time, only seven distilleries were open to visit — an itinerary that could be completed over a long weekend, the KDA notes.

The KBT now counts 60 participating distilleries across the Commonwealth, with more on the way.

“There’s more to do, see, and taste than ever before,” Gregory said.

× Expand Bardstown Bourbon Co., in Bardstown, is among the 60 participating distilleries that comprise the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

The KDA notes that Kentucky Bourbon Trail communities and partners continue to welcome guests with new restaurants, hotels, and bars, and benefit from an affluent, younger demographic that stays longer and has more disposable income than the average Kentucky tourist.

• 62% of Kentucky Bourbon Trail visitors have incomes above $100,000• 76% of visitors are from outside Kentucky• Most visitors stay three to five days in communities featuring a Bourbon Trail distillery• Visitors spend between $600 and $1,400 on dining, entertainment, lodging, and transportation

“The Kentucky Bourbon Trail knows no limits in its popularity, and I can’t wait to see where it goes in our next 25 years,” Gregory said. “The possibilities are endless, and we look forward to welcoming millions more to enjoy it — responsibly, of course.”