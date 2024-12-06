Bottom-line advantages for your business

SPONSORED CONTENT

Learn how utilities’ programs reduce energy expenses, offset capital improvement projects.

Whether you’re running a local coffee shop, school district or multinational corporation, capital improvement projects and major long-term renovations can put a strain on any bottom line.

Manufacturer rebates, tax incentives and other cost-saving measures can help offset the added expenses, but don’t forget to look to your local utility provider and find out what’s available to business customers – those small and large.

Earlier this year, Kentucky Utilities Company and sister utility Louisville Gas and Electric Company rolled out the largest portfolio of energy efficiency programs for customers in the utilities’ history. The portfolio of energy efficiency program offerings allows businesses to receive incentives to offset costs for energy-efficient improvements, as well as provides monetary rewards for participation in various event-based usage reduction programs issued during periods of high energy usage.

In fact, Kentucky schools have already earned more than $5 million through one of the utilities’ energy efficiency programs called Business Rebates.

Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS), for example, earned more than $127,000 in rebates and completed major investment projects this year at eight of its schools, leading to improved lighting, reductions in operating costs, lower overall energy usage and a more comfortable learning environment for students.

× Expand Serving children in all counties in Kentucky, the nonprofit organization St. Joseph Children’s Home took advantage of KU and LG&E’s Business Rebates program when installing LED lighting and making other upgrades, to lower their energy usage and costs during their multimillion-dollar renovation. Photo furnished

St. Joseph Children’s Home completed a major capital project that included multiple energy-efficient upgrades and LED lighting at their 80,000-square-foot facility in Louisville. Nearly 140 years old, the facility had been showing considerable wear and tear from serving thousands of children and families across Kentucky since its inception. Rebates through the Business Rebates program factored into the overall project, with plans to apply for more rebates with the next major renovation.

Engineering support

KU and LG&E’s team of engineering support personnel offer property walk-through audits, helping customers pinpoint areas of opportunity. They will also work with businesses to provide an independent review of project plans, help calculate your estimated annual energy savings and potential rebates, or assistance with the online application forms.

Green buildings

Among the energy efficiency improvements that qualify for the Business Rebates program are major building renovations and new construction that meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification standards. Rebates range from $2,000 to $10,000, based on the building square footage, and are factored on a points system under the LEED Energy & Atmosphere – Optimize Energy Performance, Advanced Energy Metering, and Demand Response categories.

Lighting improvements

According to Energy Star, lighting makes up 17% of electricity consumed in U.S. commercial buildings. LEDs use 90% less energy than a traditional bulb and last 15 times longer. And by 2027, Energy Star estimates the widespread use of LEDs could lead to more than $30 billion in energy savings nationwide. That’s considerable savings. LG&E and KU offer monetary rebates, ranging from $3 to $55 per fixture, when business customers upgrade their lighting.

Support for small businesses

The utilities’ new Small Business Audit and Direct Install program is a turnkey service for small business property owners and renters. It starts with an onsite, customized energy audit that outlines key findings and recommendations, and then that is followed by the utility installing some energy-efficient measures.

Managing energy demand

Through KU and LG&E’s Business Demand Response program, qualifying business customers earn monetary incentives for their participation in helping the utilities lower demand during periods of high usage. A customized energy reduction plan is offered for those who need assistance in identifying equipment to reduce during an event to carry out the plan during future events. Participating customers also receive on-site metering and communications equipment for real-time energy monitoring, allowing customers to pinpoint opportunities to make operations more efficient.

Visit lge-ku.com/save to learn more about KU and LG&E’s programs that help business customers save energy and offset costs for major capital improvements projects and renovations.