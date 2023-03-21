Breeders' Cup World Championships generates record-setting local impact

Jessica Morgan/Eclipse Sportswire/Breeders Cup Jessica Morgan Flightline, ridden by Flavien Prat, wins the 2022 Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland.

The 2022 Breeders' Cup World Championships, held in November at Keeneland Race Course, had a total estimated economic impact of nearly $82 million in Lexington and surrounding areas, according to a study conducted by University of Louisville economics professor Thomas E. Lambert, Ph.D.

These results represent the second-highest economic impact in Breeders' Cup history, with the record set in 2017 at Del Mar.

“When the Breeders’ Cup comes to town, Lexington has the opportunity to step into the international spotlight and demonstrate why we are known as the Horse Capital of the World,” said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton. “However, the Breeders’ Cup is about much more than bragging rights. The event has a significant economic impact that helps our hotels, our restaurants and our entire community.”

The economic benefits of the event include $30.5 million in on-track spending; $33.6 million in spending on hotels, retailers, food and drink, transportation and off-track entertainment; $10 million in track improvement investments for Keeneland; and $900,000 in state and local tax revenues, as well as $5.3 million in federal tax revenues.

The event also generated global wagering of $189.1 million, the highest in Breeders' Cup history. The event also set individual day wagering records, with Future Stars Friday generating $66.1 million in wagering and the Championship Saturday program generating $122.9 million.

“We are proud of the positive economic impact the 2022 World Championships had on the Lexington community, our hometown,” said Breeders’ Cup President and CEO Drew Fleming. “After enduring a global pandemic, we held true to our word and returned to Keeneland just two years after the 2020 edition with an understanding of the needed boost the World Championships would give local businesses.

“Keeneland and Lexington are intimately connected to the history of our great sport, and it was wonderful to work with our highly engaged community to host an event that benefited everyone involved.”

Fleming also cited the contributions of Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin, Festival Chairman Kip Cornett, the VisitLEX Tourism Board, and Mayor Gorton in working together to host guests from around the world and execute a successful weeklong event.

The 2023 Breeders' Cup World Championships will be held Nov. 3-4 at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.