Brothers Wright Distilling Co. acquires Alltech's Pikeville Distillery

Brothers Wright Distilling Co. has acquired Dueling Barrels Brewery & Distillery, Pearse’s Place restaurant, welcome center and tasting room in downtown Pikeville, Kentucky, from Alltech’s Lyons Brewing & Distilling Co. The deal brings Brothers Wright’s operations into a more than 30,000‑square‑foot facility that has driven Pikeville’s recent economic revitalization since Alltech opened the combination distillery and brewery in 2018.

Founded by brothers Shannon and Kendall Wright on a reclaimed 1,200‑acre former coal mine, Brothers Wright is known for aging its Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey in a 100‑year‑old underground mine. Under the acquisition, the company will centralize primary spirits production in Pikeville, using the facility's existing three copper pot stills, 19 stainless‑steel fermenters, two cypress fermenters and beer‑brewing equipment capable of producing 40,000 barrels annually. A 14‑inch Vendome column still is planned to boost capacity for both in‑house and contract distilling.

“This acquisition represents more than just an expansion of our operations — it’s a deepening of our investment in Pikeville, Pike County, and the future of Eastern Kentucky,” said Shannon Wright, co‑founder of Brothers Wright Distilling Co.

Dueling Barrels was launched by Alltech founders Dr. Pearse Lyons and Deirdre Lyons as Eastern Kentucky’s first combined beer, bourbon, and moonshine operation. “Dueling Barrels Brewery & Distillery reflects two of our family’s greatest passions — craft brewing and distilling as well as community impact through entrepreneurship,” said Mark Lyons, CEO of Lyons Brewing & Distilling. He added that his family is “honored to see our distillery become the Wright Brothers’ new home.”

Shannon Wright, left, with Deirdre Lyons and son Mark Lyons

Pearse’s Place, a 150‑seat restaurant, will remain open through the transition, with all current staff retained. Brothers Wright plans to relocate the restaurant to street level on Second Street to improve accessibility and visibility, add a small stage for local music, expand the kitchen and refresh the food and beverage program. The original upstairs space will be converted into a rentable event venue.

Meanwhile, Brothers Wright’s Aflex site is under development for a 12,000‑square‑foot expansion that will include a barrel‑filling line, packaging line, coal‑mining museum, restaurant and live music venue, as well as tours of the brand’s underground barrel‑aging mine.

The acquisition adds to Pikeville’s growing profile in Kentucky’s spirits industry, and Brothers Wright says it will work closely with the local community to drive job creation, tourism, and cultural preservation.