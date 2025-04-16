Buffalo Trace Distillery Continues Recovery From Historic Flooding

Representatives from Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort report that the facility is now in recovery mode following recent flooding from the adjacent Kentucky River that inundated its campus, with cleanup and repair efforts well underway.

Nearly one week after the flood waters peaked, the distillery reports that more than 75 percent of the debris has been removed, and power has been restored to key areas. Production has resumed in its Blanton’s Bottling Hall and the main bottling operations, while restoration work continues inside the facility.

A team of contractors, engineers, and in-house staff has been working to clear the site and repair the facilities. The interiors of major production buildings have been drained and are undergoing repairs. The distllery had recently completed a mult-year, $1.2 billion expansion.

“Thanks to the tireless efforts of our contractors and dedicated teams, we’ve made tremendous progress in the distillery’s flood recovery plan. While there's still work to be done, the resilience and determination demonstrated this past week is truly inspiring,” said Jake Wenz, Sazerac and Buffalo Trace Distillery CEO and President. “Each day significant progress is made allowing the distillery to return to normal operations and I am optimistic that, with this same spirit, we’ll be operating normally soon.”

Buffalo Trace Distillery's Frankfort campus is shown at the height of the flooding on April 7, 2025. An aerial photo taken April 11 shows receding floodwaters and ongoing recovery efforts.

The distillery reopened to visitors this week on a limited basis, offering a modified retail outlet in The Freehouse building, which is adjacent to the visitor parking area, along with complimentary outdoor tastings. This temporary setup is only available by reservation and is currently being offered to guests who had pre-booked tours before the flood. Additional reservations may be available online on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition to its recovery efforts, Buffalo Trace is preparing to launch relief initiatives to support the community. The city has established a Franklin County Flood Relief Fund, and donations are being accepted to help those most affected by the flooding.

The distillery reports it has also begun a thorough inspection of barrels that may have been exposed to flood waters. This process includes both visual checks and quality testing, similar to the standard procedure for every bottle of whiskey produced at the facility. Based on experiences from previous floods, representatives expect that although this inspection process may take several weeks, the loss of barrels will be minimal.

Wenz provided further details in a LinkedIn update. He noted that no permanent structures were damaged although record flood water levels were recorded, particularly near the area known as Bourbon Pompeii. He confirmed that finished goods began shipping last week and that operations in the bottling hall have resumed. Wenz also mentioned ongoing efforts to repair electrical systems and motors that sustained damage during the flood, adding that both engineers and electricians are working quickly to address these issues.