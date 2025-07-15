Buffalo Trace, Meridian Biotech Team to Turn Stillage into High‑Value Alternative Proteins

Meridian Biotech, a Lexington-based industrial biotechnology company, has teamed up with Buffalo Trace Distillery to turn the distillery’s stillage — a natural byproduct of the distillation process, also known as spent grains — into multifunctional alternative proteins. The $40 million investment, announced earlier this week, will fund a new conversion facility in Franklin County, creating up to 35 jobs and positioning Kentucky as a hub for sustainable food innovation.

Using a proprietary process, Meridian will pipe stillage directly from Buffalo Trace to its Frankfort site. Once processed, the proteins can be used in aquaculture, pet food and organic fertilizers, offering a new revenue stream for the spirits industry while reducing waste.

× Expand A rendering of the $40 million Meridian facility, which is slated to begin construction later this year

“By reimagining distillery stillage as a resource rather than a byproduct, we’re pioneering new pathways in biotechnology,” said Brandon Corace, president of Meridian Biotech. “Like Buffalo Trace, we are committed to making a long-term, positive economic impact on the community. We believe our technology will play a pivotal role in enhancing Buffalo Trace’s commitment to innovation, as well as setting a new standard for the spirits industry.

Governor Andy Beshear welcomed the project, noting that it delivers “high‑quality jobs and strengthens our economic future” while opening “exciting new pathways for sustainability within Kentucky’s iconic bourbon industry.”

Buffalo Trace Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley added that the partnership “extends our craft by transforming stillage into something with extended value and purpose.”

Meridian was one of five companies selected to present at the 2021 Distillers Grains Reverse Pitch Competition, a state‑sponsored challenge to find sustainable uses for distilling byproducts. Franklin County Judge Michael Mueller and Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson both praised the move as a sign of the region’s growing biotech appeal.

Construction on the new facility is slated to begin later this year.