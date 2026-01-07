When Leininger Cabinet & Woodworking (LCW) opened its doors in 1951, it began as a modest Lexington woodworking shop located in a home and later in a garage. Now, nearly 75 years later, the company remains a cornerstone of custom-made cabinetry and architectural millwork built to last for customers across Kentucky and the country.

The original shop, located in the Forbes Road area, was operated by Bob Leininger, a graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology’s School for American Craftsmen in upstate New York. In 1951, cabinetry was often mass-produced or built by small-time carpenters with limited scope. But Bob envisioned something more and different: finely made, custom cabinetry and millwork that blended artistry and function. His early customers were mostly Lexington-area homeowners, but as his reputation grew, so did the demand for his work and the scale of his projects.

“People still brag that they have Leininger cabinets in their homes, and that is a big pat on the back for us,” said John Leininger, Bob’s son and the current president of the company. “Obviously, I am proud of it all. Not many second-generation businesses make it to 75 years. I am fortunate because we have had incredible people over the years. The secret is finding the right people and keeping them.”

Kitchen at Humana

In the early years, LCW created many mid-century modern furniture designs, including kitchen cabinetry, built-in shelving, bars, stereo cabinets and more. Bob worked at home for several years but soon outgrew that space and purchased nearby lots and buildings to grow and continue his attention to detail, quality of finish and reliability.

John, a University of Kentucky graduate, decided to follow his father’s path. He traveled to the Berkshire Mountains of western Massachusetts to study with famed English cabinetmaker Ian Kirby. He returned to Lexington and, in 1980, began to assume management of his father’s business. John and his brother, Jim Leininger, concentrated on modernizing the business.

“The brothers focused on getting us computerized,” recalls Nancy Lacy, Leininger’s vice president and a Jill-of-all-trades for the company for the past 37 years. “The main thing they did was develop stronger accounting, estimating practices and costing systems. They expanded into a larger production shop and began doing more commercial work with plastic laminate finishes.”

The company also invested in modern fabrication and finishing technologies, which helped with precision and consistency. Today, Leininger still uses a variety of wood veneers and hardwood in its projects, as well as plastic laminates. About 95 percent of today’s business is commercial. LCW collaborates with architects, designers, business owners, homeowners and medical, educational and athletics facilities. The company is able to produce cabinetry and millwork tailored to a wide variety of commercial needs.

LCW has overseen many installations in the medical community. For example, it has completed extensive work for Saint Joseph Hospital and Baptist Health Hospital. “We do quite a bit of plastic laminate casework — exam rooms, nurses’ stations, blood-draw rooms, break rooms and more. Anywhere they may need cabinets,” Lacy said. “The really fine woodworking would go into a hospital’s meeting rooms or an auditorium, or into a CEO’s office.”

The company's renovation of Valhalla Golf Club's clubhouse interior included the main bar.

Leininger installed cabinetry as part of a major renovation at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville. Teams worked with various contractors to prep it for the 2024 PGA Championship. “That job had miles of woodworking in it, including a big, extensive bar,” Lacy said.

Speaking of bars, Leininger has left its mark on many in the region, such as a signature look for downtown Lexington bar and restaurant ItalX. Leininger has also worked for Keeneland, a property rich in history, and several distilleries, which often outfit their tasting rooms in rich wood finishes.

Occasionally, Leininger travels out of state for a job, such as to Indiana, Ohio, South Carolina or West Virginia, where it performed work for The Greenbrier. Modern collegiate and professional sports locker rooms are quite elaborate, and Leininger seeks out those new-build and renovation assignments.

“There is an absolute need out there for custom sports locker rooms,” said Lacy. “We are always willing to take on that kind of work.”

University of Kentucky Athletics has used Leininger numerous times. Other sports-related work included a new locker room for the Buffalo Sabres, a National Hockey League team.

Leininger Cabinet & Woodworking designed and installed the millwork for the NHL's Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo, New York.

Leininger belongs to the Architectural Woodwork Institute (AWI), the national leader in setting benchmarks for woodworking excellence. Lacy notes that Leininger’s membership requires adherence to rigorous quality standards. Bob and John Leininger were highly active members of AWI and developed a vast network of outstanding woodworkers to draw upon for help with certain projects, she said.

There are several Leininger family members left but, for now, no one wishes to take over the business. “We would love to continue the Leininger name, but no matter what, we are excited to keep this business going forward,” said Lacy.

Although he has retained the title of president, John Leininger has stepped away from most day-to-day company activities, relying on Lacy’s expertise. “We have a good customer base, and things are running well,” said Leininger. “I feel lucky. I would do it all again.”