Campus-Area Karaoke Bar Offers Main Stage Spotlight, Private Party Rooms

Night Kitty Karaoke Bar is set to open April 1 at 545 S. Broadway, near the University of Kentucky campus. Modeled after similar establishments popular in Asia, brave singers can belt out their favorite go-to karaoke tunes on a main stage or opt for a more intimate performance among friends in one of seven private karaoke rooms, each uniquely decorated.

Night Kitty Karaoke Bar’s hours are from 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. nightly, with ages 21 and over only after 10 p.m.

“We grew up going to private room karaoke with family and friends in Asia,” said owner Cai Dong. “When we got a chance, we knew we wanted to bring this to Lexington.

“Anyone who loves singing will love our concert-level setup,” he said of the main stage.

Night Kitty will feature themed genres of music on different days, he said, and will also offer bar snacks and a full bar, with specialty cocktails made with local and international ingredients.

In other food and beverage news:

A new food truck is bringing Cajun food to the area. BouDanny’s Cajun Magic debuted at West Sixth Farm with a Cajun brunch featuring jambalaya, chicken and sausage gumbo and red beans and rice. Follow the truck’s Facebook page for updated locations.

Myriad Meadery has officially opened at 732 National Ave. Special events include Spritzer Sundays, Monday Game Nights, Tuesday Yoga with Dakota and Wine Wednesday specials.

Yogikrupa Grocers has opened at 1801 Alexandria Drive. The specialty grocer offers a variety of fresh vegetables, naan, ice cream, condiments and more.

Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint has opened at 155 N. Limestone, in the former location of Oscar Diggs. The burger chain offers a variety of burgers and craft beer.

Restaurateur Carlo Vaccarezza will have a trio of local eateries with the opening of a new pizza and sushi joint called Damiano, scheduled to open in April in the former Mellow Mushroom on South Upper Street. The restaurant, which will offer a full bar, joins Vaccarezza’s other two establishments, La Folie and Frank & Dino’s.

After leaving its Greyline Station location, Laura Lou Patisserie reopened in March at 200 W. Main St., joining The Grove. Another former Greyline Station tenant, Porterhouse BBQ, is now back in the food truck business, with bookings throughout April and beyond.

Coffee Queens has opened at 1765 Alexandria Drive, serving Italian sodas, mochas, green drinks, lattes and more.

Main Event Lexington announced an opening date of March 28 at 240 Canary Road. The entertainment complex will have a bar on-site, with appetizers, wings, dips and loaded fries on its food menu.

Andy’s Frozen Custards has opened at 2800 Richmond Road.

Shoggner Family Foods announced it’s opening two new Biscuit Belly locations in Lexington, one in Great Acres off Leestown Road and another in the Ethington Shops and at 4235 Harrodsburg Road, in addition to its East Main Street location.

“We look forward to expanding more in our home state and are thrilled with these next two locations in Lexington,” said Biscuit Belly founder and CEO Chad Colter. The Kentucky-based franchise currently operates five locations, with more than 20 others in development.