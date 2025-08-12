Campus-Area Shop to Offer Yemeni Coffee and Treats

For one Lexington family, coffee is both a pick-me-up and “culture in a cup,” as they bring Yemeni coffee and treats to a new shop this fall. Hera Qureshi, her sister Aqsa Qureshi, brother Humza Qureshi and sister-in-law Ghania Moeen plan to open Shibam Coffee in October at 535 S. Upper St., in the CenterCourt space near the University of Kentucky campus.

“My family and I have been in Lexington for more than 35 years,” Hera Qureshi said. “We were born, raised, and educated here, and our professional backgrounds are in medicine: my brother and I are anesthesiologists, my sister is a PA, and my sister-in-law just finished med school.”

The four had long talked about creating a “third space” where people could gather for community and coffee, even late into the evening. Hera said Yemeni coffee houses have traditionally offered this kind of setting, providing an alternative to the typical bar scene.

“Yemeni coffee is one of the oldest coffee traditions in the world,” Hera said. “Not many people know that Yemen was the first country to cultivate and trade coffee commercially, dating back to the 15th century when beans were grown on mountains and shipped from the port of Mocha. That’s where the word mocha comes from.”

Beyond its history, Yemeni coffee stands out for its origin, cultivation, and flavor. The beans are grown at high altitudes, watered only by rainfall, and dried by the sun “in the cherry” on small, family-run farms. Hera said this process gives the coffee “complex, fruity, wine-like flavor profiles.”

Shibam Coffee will serve a range of drinks, including coffees, lattes, refreshers and matcha. Standouts include a pistachio latte, Spanish latte, mango matcha, and Yemen’s famous spiced milk tea, Adeni chai, made with black tea, whole milk, and spices like cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves.

Food options will include pastries, savory snacks, Yemeni-inspired desserts, milk cakes, and other locally baked treats. Hera said the Dearborn, Mich.-based Shibam Coffee franchise is known for its beautiful, relaxing spaces. Once complete, the Lexington shop will seat around 50, with cozy couches and chairs throughout.

“We’re excited to bring this tradition to Lexington and our community,” Hera said.

In other food and beverage news:

Mixed-use development The Commons is in its third and final phase. In addition to a large common-area plaza, performance venue, luxury short-term rentals, retail shops, walking trails, a pond, and RD1 Distillery, the 42-acre development will include Water Tower Cafe, opening later this summer. Located near a walking trail and under a second water tower, the cafe will offer grab-and-go options and patio seating, said Amy Mellinger, partner at Block & Lot Real Estate. An ice cream concept is also under construction, with more food concepts expected to be announced soon as “The Entertainment District” phase progresses.

CHAR Craft Coffee Kitchen & Cocktails recently opened at 316 S. Ashland Ave. It features coffee by Funky Rooster and pastries from Cakes by Julie. The space is dog-friendly and includes an outdoor patio.

Country Boy Brewing has opened a taproom at PKL Lex, Lexington’s new indoor pickleball and craft-beer destination with nine courts, three state-of-the-art golf simulators, and a full lineup of Country Boy beers. Open since late July, PKL Lex welcomes guests from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Sundays–Wednesdays, and until midnight Thursdays–Saturdays.

Jasmine Rice has opened a new location for DoorDash and pickup orders at 680 Lima Dr. A soft opening for indoor dining is planned for early August.

Old North Bar has introduced a new food partner, Son of a Burger, which debuted in mid-July. Offerings include smash burgers, fries, and appetizers.

Soulful Creations Catering & Events now operates from The Market Kitchen in Greyline Station, offering Sunday meals such as Shrimp & Grits, Chicken & Waffles, and Savory Beef Tips, along with desserts like “The Ethel,” a triple-layer cake.

Other recent developments include the opening of Honey J’s Southern Eatery at 3449 Buckhorn Dr., in the former Josanne’s Homestyle Kitchen location; the reopening of Great Bagel’s Woodland location following renovations after a fire damaged the property; and new locations for Teriyaki Madness (1925 Justice Dr.) and Java Jukebox Cafe & Eatery, now open at 731 Lane Allen Rd.

D Boys Kitchen recently opened at 215 E. 7th St., offering dishes such as beans and rice, grilled beef suya, attieke with meat, and jollof rice.

Luna & Sol Coffee is coming soon to 1970 Lexington Rd., Georgetown, with espresso drinks, tea, and more.

Southern Cookhouse & Bar is opening at 844 Hays Blvd., in the Chilesburg/Andover area, with a menu featuring burgers, pizzas, sandwiches, and salads.

Jaggers Restaurant is expected to open in August at 2350 Norman Ln.

Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream is hosting summer pop-ups with its new ice cream trailer. The mobile scoop shop will be parked at 2860 Richmond Rd., at Patchen Square, offering pints and cones of favorite flavors for on-the-go enjoyment.