First Look: Lexington's New Campus Target Store

The grand opening for Lexington's new Target store, located near downtown and the University of Kentucky's campus at 500 South Upper Street, is set for 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 21.

The new Lexington Campus store is approximately 20,000 square feet and will employ about 70 team members, offering a product selection that’s tailored for local residents and college students.

The Lexington Campus small-format store is designed to cater to local guests for a convenient, quick fill-in trip shopping experience. The store has a curated selection of apparel and accessories for men and women, health, personal care and beauty products, home and décor as well as dorm and apartment essentials and fresh groceries.The store also will offer online order pickup service.

The new location will be Target’s first small-format store in Kentucky and third Target store in the Lexington area. With the addition of this store, Target employs more than 440 team members in Lexington.

Nationwide, Target is reaching new guests by opening small-format stores in urban areas, dense suburban neighborhoods and near college campuses— places where a full-size Target store may not fit. With the addition of the Lexington Campus store, Target now operates 98 small-format stores, with a total of 1,853 Target stores nationwide. Target plans to open approximately 30 additional small-format stores per year over the next few years, the company reported.

The Lexington Campus Target will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m, Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.