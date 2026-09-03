Canadian Manufacturing Robotics Maker Puts First U.S. Location in Lexington

× Expand BOS Innovations’ strategic expansion into Kentucky operations will enhance its customer response and add long-term value to both the Ontario and Kentucky manufacturing ecosystems. Photo furnished

Avanced robotics maker BOS Innovations of Canada in August held a grand opening of its new manufacturing operation in Lexington, a $5.4 million investment creating 111 full-time jobs. The site along I-75 just southwest of the city is its first U.S. customer base.

London, Ontario-based BOS Innovations Inc. is a leader in automation integration. Its specialty is engineering and deployment of advanced robotic production systems for industrial manufacturers. BOS customizes individual manufacturing with advanced robotics, laser, welding, precision assembly and advanced inspection systems for clients across North America to improve productivity, quality and competitiveness.

“Manufacturers are investing in automation that delivers measurable operational value, but realizing that value depends on successful integration,” said Ben Huigenbos, BOS Innovations president.

The Lexington site aims to provide a place where customers can collaborate with BOS engineers, explore proven solutions, and move forward with greater confidence in their technology decisions, Huigenbos said.