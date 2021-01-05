CHI Saint Joseph Health opens new outpatient surgery center

CHI Saint Joseph Health has opened a new outpatient surgery center in the Saint Joseph Office Park on Harrodsburg Road.

The 20,386 square-foot center is designed to increase options for surgical treatments and outpatient. The facility features six operating rooms and six procedure rooms, with the ability to schedule as many as 12,000 procedures each year.

“We are excited to announce and open this new option for outpatient surgical services for patients in Lexington and central Kentucky,” said Bruce Tassin, CEO, CHI Saint Joseph Health, and president, Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East. “This newly renovated, free-standing surgery center expands our ability to meet the needs of more patients with a wide range of outpatient procedures and surgeries in a convenient location near Saint Joseph Hospital.”

Outpatient procedures that are expected to be performed at the center include those that address chronic pain, such as injections and neurostimulators; orthopedic surgeries, such as total joint replacement and ACL, meniscus and rotator cuff repair; pediatric dental surgery; cosmetic surgery such as abdominoplasty, breast augmentation, face lift and blepharoplasty; and laparoscopic abdominal surgery, among other procedures.

CHI Saint Joseph Health, part of Catholic Health Initiatives, operates 135 locations in 20 counties, including hospitals, physician groups, clinics, primary care centers, specialty institutes and home health agencies.