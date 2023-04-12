Christie’s International Real Estate Bluegrass opens in Lexington

A new brokerage firm, Christie’s International Real Estate Bluegrass, will be the exclusive Central Kentucky affiliate for the international Christie’s International Real Estate network. Lexington agents Rusty and Rachel Underwood, in partnership with the Ball family, have established this luxury-focused brokerage.

Christie’s International Real Estate includes affiliates in nearly 50 countries and territories and was born out of the iconic Christie’s auction house, founded in 1766.

Christie’s International Real Estate Bluegrass is launching its Lexington office with more than 50 agents and 11 staff members. Areas of expertise include city condominiums and townhomes, suburban single-family homes, commercial property, farms, equestrian estates and new construction.

Rusty Underwood

Rusty Underwood is the immediate past president of Bluegrass Realtors and serves as acting chair to the local multiple listings service, Imagine MLS. He is also a director with the National Association of Realtors, serving on its finance committee.

Underwood notes that, since 2019, home values in the 38-county Bluegrass region have increased by approximately 40%. Lexington is also distinguished by its unique combination of urban and rural properties, both of which celebrate Kentucky’s farmlands and rich heritage of horse country.

“Lexington is a unique place in America with traditions, beauty and culture all its own – and homes and estates that are equally special,” said Chris Lim, president of Christie’s International Real Estate. “We are very excited for Christie’s International Real Estate to build a strong presence in this market.”

Since its acquisition by Chicago-based real estate and technology company @properties in late 2021, Christie’s International Real Estate has added independent brokerage firms in major U.S. markets, including Los Angeles, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, and the San Francisco Bay area. The brand is also expanding internationally, with new affiliates in the United Kingdom, Japan, Malta, Italy, Estonia and other countries.

Rachel Underwood

“Our philosophy has always been that each of our clients deserves a luxury experience. And there is no better name in luxury brokerage than Christie’s International Real Estate,” said Rachel Underwood, chief operating officer of Christie’s International Real Estate Bluegrass. We know the brand is going to resonate with the people and culture of central Kentucky, and we’re thrilled to represent it in our hometown.”