City Invites Feedback on Proposal to Greenlight Accessory Dwelling Units

The Lexington Division of Planning will host a public input session on August 20 at 6 p.m. at the Lexington Senior Center to collect feedback on a new proposal to allow for Accessory Dwelling Units in most urban residential zones.

Accessory Dwelling Units, also called ADUs, are secondary housing units built on a single-family residential lot. Also known as “in-law suites” or “granny flats,” ADUs are typically significantly smaller than the primary residence.

Some ADUs, which are often referred to as "In-law suites" or "granny flats," provide housing alternatives for those who wish to age in place by staying in their current homes and neighborhoods. ADUs have also been presented as potentially useful options for those seeking affordable housing, smaller or more accessible housing options and/or assistance from family members or caregivers.

Currently, ADUs are not permitted in most residential neighborhoods and the new proposal would amend that regulation.

The public is invited to offer feedback on the proposal in-person or online. Registration for the free public input session at the Lexington Senior Center, located at 195 Life Lane, is requested, but not required. Participants can register online at the session's online sign-up page at Eventbrite.

Those unable to attend may view and submit feedback on the proposal online. The deadline to submit online feedback is Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. The city's proposed zone change hearing for the proposal is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 26 at 1:30 p.m.