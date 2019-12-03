Clark Material Handling Completes Expansion of Lexington Assembly Facility

In early December, Clark Material Handling Company announced the completed expansion of its third Lexington facility. The completion of the manufacturing plant continues the company's re-shoring of assembly of its “heart-of-the-line” S-SERIES internal combustion products.

“With the opening of this new 18,000-square-foot facility, we’re now able to meet the growing demand for the Clark electric and internal combustion products, and Clark will have the assembly capacity for nearly 80 percent of its products in Lexington,” said Scott Johnson, Clark vice president of sales and marketing.

“Combined with the completion of our R&D/Engineering Center in 2017, this new facility represents another key component to our future growth and desire to exceed customer expectations through high-quality material handling solutions," Johnson added.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new factory was held on December 2 by S.S. Baik, vice chairman of Clark Material Handling International, along with Clark's President and CEO Dennis Lawrence.

“With the opening of this new facility, we’re marking an important step toward our future growth," Lawrence said. “This facility will improve our overall operations, drive out waste and reducelead times. This also represents our ongoing commitment and investment to the Lexington area."

Lexington-based Clark Material Handling is a top-ten global manufacturer of forklift trucks and spare parts. Clark has more than 550 locations worldwide, with dealer representation in more than 80 countries, and its product line includes a full range of I.C. and electric trucks for diverse applications. More information about Clark is available online at www.clarkmhc.com.