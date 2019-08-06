Commerce Lexington Recognizes Award-winning Small Businesses

Commerce Lexington logo

Commerce Lexington Inc. has announced the small business category winners for its 2019 Salute to Small Business awards, which will be recognized during the Salute to Small Business Awards Luncheon presented by Forcht Bank on Thursday, August 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Keeneland Entertainment Center.

The overall Commerce Lexington Inc. Small Business of the Year award winner will be announced at the luncheon event.

This year's category winners include:

Hallway Feeds, winner of the Business Success award;

Synergy Home LLC, winner of the Green Initiative award;

Wrigley Media Group, winner of the Innovation award;

The Locker Room Sporting Goods, winner of the Legacy award;

Synergy Coach, winner of the Minority Business award; and

Chrysalis House, Inc., winner of the Nonprofit award.

More information about the 2019 Category Award Winners is available online at commercelexington.com/salute-to-small-business.html. The cost to attend the awards luncheon is $50 for Commerce Lexington members, $60 for potential members. To register, visit www.CommerceLexington.com.