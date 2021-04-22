Common Sense Questions to Address a Host of Workplace Challenges

Carol Sampson

Is your organization attracting qualified employees? Does your business have employee turnover under control? Does your company have a plan to raise morale and avoid the employee unrest occurring at major companies? If not, you are not alone.

At Foundations Human Resources Consulting, we talk with company managers every day who tell us that workplace instability is a top concern. The reality is that it is hard to attract and retain talent — this was true prior to the pandemic and remains the case.

Often, the solution is as simple as it is complex. Start with evaluating the work environment, and honestly answer some tough questions.

• Walk through the office or plant. Look at the physical environment from an employee’s perspective. Is it clean? Cluttered? Is it well-lit? Is the paint dull? Are there comfortable break and relaxation areas? Is equipment broken? Do employees have the tools and resources they need? Does this look like a place that would motivate employees to do their best and most inspired work? Is the physical facility safe and secure? Does your business have good curb appeal?

• Confirm you have the best management team in place. Are they managing, or do they lead? Are they highly capable from a technical standpoint, but sadly deficient in being effective leaders of people? Is the team diverse? Does this team model the company’s mission, vision and values? Have you focused on their development?

• Review your compensation program. Are you paying a competitive wage that allows your employees to enjoy a comfortable standard of living? Is your pay program equitable? Does your benefits program meet the needs of your employees?

• Read your policies and other work rules. Are your policies fair? Consistently enforced? Have you effectively communicated your work rules to your leaders and to your employees? Do your policies meet the needs of today’s multi-generational workforce? Are they flexible? Do they address the modern workplace, or are they outdated and no longer relevant?

• Determine if you are in touch with your employees. Do you have ways to grasp employee morale? Do you know your employees’ concerns? What process is in place to resolve employee issues in a timely manner? Are employee ideas not only sought but welcomed and implemented? When was the last time you met with an employee simply for the joy of learning something new about that person? How do you communicate with your employees? How do employees communicate with you?

• Ask yourself whether your employees are your most important asset. Are they able to move up within your organization? Do you show them appreciation? Do they know their contributions are valued? How are they recognized? Are employee programs and benefits the first cuts made during tight budget periods? Do you promote life-long learning? Do you treat employees as disposable resources? Can they work safely?

• Assess your culture. Is it toxic? Is it free from harassment and discrimination? Does it promote inclusiveness? Would you want your own family members to work here? Are your employees proud to work here? Does it inspire employees to bring their best selves every day? Do you treat your employees with dignity and respect?

• Confirm your organization’s higher contribution to society. Are you ethical in all your business dealings? Do you have ways for key stakeholders to anonymously report concerns? Do you make giving back to society a value that is promoted throughout the company? Is the organization respected not only for the product or service you provide, but also by your employees, customers and communities?

While the items I just highlighted seem like common sense, we find that organizations struggle to create and maintain a solid foundation of positive employee relations. I offer this example in support of this statement. When we conduct leadership training, we ask the attendees this question at the start of the class: “Before you came to class today, how many of you spoke to every employee who reported to work today?” Sadly, the response is quite low.

If we don’t speak to our employees, if we don’t know their names or have any personal connection to them as people, how do we expect to ever reduce turnover and be an employer of choice for highly capable talent?

Carol Sampson is cofounder and executive director of Foundations Human Resources Consulting. For more information, visit FoundationsHR.com or email FHRC@FoundationsHR.com.