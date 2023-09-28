Communicating with Younger Adults

Frequently, 18- to 24-year-olds are overlooked or intentionally avoided when companies develop their marketing strategy. However, by not tailoring communications and marketing strategies towards younger adults, companies are missing out on current and future customers. I say this as someone of that demographic.

Other businesses and markets may not be investing in this group as there’s the misunderstanding that to market to younger audiences, additional effort is required for marketing copy and packaging. But most of the time, one simply needs to adjust the language and the medium for that message.

Invest less in televised ads. Televised ads can be too quick and often don’t provide sufficient information. Televised ads are also more expensive than newsletters, direct-mail marketing, or even radio. Also, fewer young adults regularly tune into television. Marketing on social media is a given in business these days, but even advertising on college radio stations like WRFL can be effective. Newsletters provide space to be more substantive — and readers don’t have to scan a URL or visit a website for information. Direct mail also is more personal and can strengthen your relationship with consumers.

Don’t rely on social media brand ambassadors. Third-party social media brand ambassadors can be expensive to utilize. A social media brand ambassador can also distance the consumer from or inaccurately portray your business, causing a decline in credibility. Instead, appeal to the demographic by creating a personality — an image of your company through Instagram, Tiktok, or Facebook. For instance, if you are a family-owned bakery, you might create an emotional, familial image of your bakery through a skit on TikTok.

Communicate via colleges. One of the easiest ways to reach younger audiences is through schools and universities. The majority of younger adults in Kentucky are currently enrolled in college and receive flyers, mail, advertisements, etc., from their school. That was how I came to know about a local investment company. It was via university mail — not the company advertisements that popped up on the television.

By investing in communicating with younger generations, you are investing in the longevity and credibility of your business. Appealing to younger generations can be as simple as tailoring your message for specific channels and meeting young adults where they are.

Beaux Hardin is a University of Kentucky student and an intern at the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning. The Carnegie Center is a nonprofit educational center offering seasonal writing, publishing, language classes, and community programming. For more, visit carnegiecenterlex.org.