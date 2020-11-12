Companies Adjust HR Practices for Changing Times

The global coronavirus pandemic is forcing employers across the world, including in Lexington, to shift routine human resource practices into the virtual world, from hiring employees based solely on video interviews, to moving an entire workforce to remote work indefinitely.

Companies like Valvoline, the 14th largest employer in the Lexington area, have moved the majority of hiring from in-person interviews to virtual. Valvoline’s Chief People Officer Jon Caldwell said video interviews represent a paradigm shift in hiring for both headquarter jobs in departments like finance, legal and information technology, in addition to the first round of auto service center worker interviews.

“A year ago, we probably would have never imagined hiring someone for a director-level position having not met them in person,” Caldwell said. “And yet, here we are.”

Hiring based on virtual-only interviews can have its downsides, according to Lexington- based HR consultant Karen Hawkins. She said some of the employers she works with are still conducting last-round interviews in person, which can be important for jobs that require specific soft skills.

“We had an interview … with two candidates who we really liked,” said Hawkins, founder of Hawkins HR Consulting. “One person did better than the other virtually, but then in person it was the complete opposite. The person who did well virtually, in person, was really awkward, but the other candidate who did well in person felt awkward talking to a computer — she was much more of a hands-on, people person, and that’s who we needed.”

Other large companies like Conduent, the sixth-largest employer in the Lexington area with about 2,500 local employees, are experimenting with creative ways to discern whether a candidate has the needed traits for a job. Since the start of the pandemic, the company has hired nearly 1,000 employees, and has recently launched a virtual assessment testing platform, according to senior manager Matthew Riggs.

“[It] allows us to measure different traits and behaviors to better assess a candidate’s fit,” he said.

Conduent has also transitioned many employees to remote work, including the majority of its Lexington employees.

Before the pandemic, according to a Mercer survey of employers, company executives believed only about 45 percent of the workforce could adapt to a work-from-home model. Now, 82 percent of those employers say they plan to implement a more flexible remote work policy even after the pandemic ends.

“One trend that is here to stay in some form or fashion is the remote workforce,” Riggs said. “Companies will need to tailor their processes and programs to meet the needs of this new work model to enable flexibility and provide appropriate support to employees.”

Caldwell, with Valvoline, said the company is also having similar discussions.

“For many roles, the flexibility to work from home can maintain, if not increase, productivity.”

“For many roles, the flexibility to work from home can maintain, if not increase, productivity,” Caldwell said. “So, I think that there will be a greater openness to that on an ongoing basis.”

And for jobs that need to be in person, like in manufacturing, health care and retail work, some companies are shifting work schedules to accommodate employees’ personal lives, according to Lyle Hanna, president of Lexington-based Hanna Resource Group, including working longer shifts over fewer days. That way employees have more flexibility to help with childcare and other responsibilities, he said.

For manufacturing employers, recruiting, training and retaining qualified employees while remaining focused on health and safety is critical, said Caroline Baesler, client and operations manager with Foundations Human Resources Consulting.

“That was a big issue before the pandemic hit, and now it’s become increasingly challenging,” Baesler said. “With all of the changes due to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, along with CDC and OSHA guidelines [on workplace safety], our manufacturing clients are focused on keeping their facilities up and running while complying with all of these guidelines.”

Many employers are also adding or expanding mental health benefits.

Valvoline, for instance, promoted its employee assistance program more this year. Called “Life Navigator,” the program includes a hotline for employees to talk to a counselor about issues from financial stress to addiction.

Though Beverly Clemons, president of CMI Consulting, said small employers in particular often can’t afford the price tag of these types of benefits, especially during a time of layoffs and economic struggle.

“These small businesses, the owners are just as stressed as their employees are; employers are worried about keeping their business open.”

“These small businesses, the owners are just as stressed as their employees are; employers are worried about keeping their business open,” Clemons said. “So, while they care about their employees, there’s a lot of burdens on even small employers who are just trying to survive.”

There are some low- or no-cost initiatives that can assist employees, like more frequent manager check-ins and virtual face-to-face conversations, according to HR consultant Hawkins.

“Employers are having daily check-in morning meetings, which last maybe five to 10 minutes virtually; so that employees have to get up, get dressed as if they’re going into the office, and connect and see faces and even talk about personal things,” Hawkins said.

Other companies, like Valvoline, are trying to help workers as much as they can with new vacation and sick day policies. Caldwell said the company is combining the two so that employees can use time off for anything, like caring for a sick child. They’re also increasing the amount of time off workers with less tenure get.

“What we found was is our policy was very generous if you’ve been working here for a long time, and maybe under-market if you hadn’t,” Caldwell said. “The group that’s benefited the most are those service center employees who’ve been with the company less than a couple of years. Obviously now, more than ever, you don’t want people who are having symptoms coming into the workplace.”

Whether in person or remote, the priority remains keeping employees healthy and productive.