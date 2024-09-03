Contemporary Italian-Inspired Dining Experience Coming to Fayette Mall

Mileta, a contemporary Italian-inspired restaurant, is set to open this fall with housemade pastas, cocktails, and, of course, bourbon.

The restaurant will be housed in the former Par 6 Social location at Fayette Mall. According to spokesperson Sophia Capriotti from the restaurant’s communications agency, Mileta is a collaboration between Managing Partner Dallas Rose, Partner and Executive Chef Alexander Green, and Partner and Director of Operations Aaron Wood.

× Expand A rendering of the main bar at Mileta, a contemporary Italian-inspired restaurant set to open this fall at Fayette Mall.

“Showcasing the bounty of the region’s purveyors, Green has crafted a menu that spotlights soulful, seasonal fare, including small plates, salads, raw bar preparations, thoughtfully sourced entrées, and a housemade pasta program,” Capriotti said. “Complementing the cuisine, Mileta’s beverage program highlights both classic and seasonally driven, innovative cocktails, an extensive selection of Kentucky bourbon, American and Japanese whiskeys, Italian aperitifs, and other imported delicacies,” she added, noting that there will also be an extensive wine program.

The atmosphere will “exude elegance,” she said, with a bohemian-meets-midcentury modern interior, featuring an imported marble bar, wood and brass accents, and leather and velvet seating.

Capriotti said Mileta will be a neighborhood dining destination where locals and visitors will feel welcomed.

In other local food and beverage industry news:

Santorini, a new upscale restaurant by Athenian Grill owner and chef Ilias Pappas, is set to open in the former Saul Good location at 3801 Mall Rd. Pappas said that after 14 years in the food truck and fast-casual realms, he is answering his customers’ requests for an upscale Greek restaurant.

“It’s focusing on 100 percent Greek cuisine recipes from back home in an upscale environment,” Pappas said, adding that traditional preparation methods using fresh meat and seafood flown in regularly from Greece will be used for his dishes, served amidst beautiful decor. After remodeling is complete, he hopes to open in early December.

West Sixth Brewing and Lexington Sporting Club of the United Soccer League paired up to announce the Aug. 23 launch of Stadium Ale, a new brew “to celebrate the passion and community spirit of Lexington soccer fans.”

Dubbed the official craft beer of Lexington Sporting Club, Stadium Ale debuted at a pop-up event in late August and will be available at the club’s new stadium, set to open Sept. 8, as well as at all West Sixth taprooms, retail locations, and bars that carry the brand. The beer is described as “a light, refreshing ale with a subtle malt profile that yields to a hint of fruity hoppiness,” perfect for enjoying during a soccer game.

That’s not the only news West Sixth has to cheer about — West Sixth Covington Haus is coming to a renovated former firehouse at 100 West Sixth Street, Covington. This location, along with a new distribution agreement with Chas Sligman Distributing Co., will increase the brand’s availability throughout the region, brewery representatives said.

West Sixth entered the Northern Kentucky market with a presence at Newport’s Bridgeview Box Park years ago and will transition this fall to the new location.

“This Northern Kentucky expansion has long been a priority for us, and we’re really excited to round out our Kentucky reach with this bigger taproom space,” co-founder Ben Self said.

West Sixth Covington Haus will have 20 beers on tap, lots of gathering and socializing space, and, coming soon, a new restaurant.

Serving up fruity bowls, smoothies, and juices, Playa Bowls had a planned opening date of Aug. 10 at 3900 Fountainblue Ln.

Fans of Rick’s White Light Diner in Frankfort at 114 Bridge St. will want to know that the location, which had been for sale and closed sporadically for quite some time, is now operating as a chicken restaurant, Big Daddy’s Fried Chicken.

In the relatively short time it’s been open, The Manchester has made a splash, recently making Time Magazine’s “World’s Greatest Places 2024” list. The hotel’s restaurant, Granddam, and rooftop bar, Lost Palm, have also received high compliments among the hotel’s amenities in the article.

McAllister’s Deli has moved to 2380 Norman Lane in Regency Center off Nicholasville Rd.

A new Panera is replacing the former Burger Fi location in Hamburg at 1816 Alysheba Way.

Cosmic Fry moved in July from its North Broadway location to serve food at The Twisted Cork, 145 Burt Rd. The eatery/caterer specializes in burgers, wings, fries, and appetizers.

Viva Mexico is opening a second location, Viva Mexico - Old Vine, at the former Old Vine Bistro property, 400 Old Vine St.

A handful of establishments have announced they’re closing up shop, including:

Kentucky’s first solar-powered cidery, Pivot Brewing, which opened in Lexington in 2016 and added a Louisville location in 2023, announced an imminent Aug. 31 closure for both locations on Facebook in early August. According to its website, the brewing company had been for sale, soliciting offers through July.

Inebriated Baker officials announced the last day for the boozy bakery at Fayette Mall before switching to an entirely online presence would be Aug. 25. The post announcing the changes also said a seasonal food truck will debut next year.

Arby’s at 3261 Nicholasville Rd., a longtime fast-food staple at this location, has permanently closed.

Mehak Indian Cuisine at 395 S. Limestone has closed.

Brick Oven Pizzeria officials announced on Facebook in mid-July that they have permanently closed.

Tolly Ho has temporarily closed its South Broadway eatery as it makes a planned move to its new location at 350 Foreman Ave.