Crafting an Excellent Virtual Presentation

In recent years, the need for solid virtual presentation skills has become paramount. Presenters, facilitators, and attendees of virtual events have all had a steep learning curve for how best to present their material. Below are a few best practices for crafting and delivering in a virtual environment:

Get to the point. These days, it is practically a truism that attention spans aren’t what they used to be. Nevertheless, it bears repeating. Virtual meetings can be held at home or in public, which also increases the possibility of distractions. Getting to the heart of your material quickly will ensure that your audience’s attention remains where you want it: on you. If you are presenting with a slide deck, keep your speaking notes to no more than a few hundred words per slide or reveal.

Be engaging. While your material should find its center quickly, be prepared for your audience to participate. Seek out engagement by asking questions or including polls. Your audience’s attention span can be measured in minutes:

• Prepare a point of interaction every five to 10 minutes

• If you are presenting with a camera, make sure you keep your eyes on your camera and make virtual eye contact with your audience

• Keep your camera at eye level. Imagine that it is the person you are speaking to

• Solicit interaction both verbally and with your text/chat functions so that audience members have multiple ways to engage with you (and be sure you check your text/chat frequently to address any questions or comments).

Adapt. There will be a lag between your words, when your audience hears them, and when they respond. When crafting your presentation, give space in your script for responses and be ready to go off-script with a clear path back to your main point. Sometimes, a virtual presentation can seem like a train ride — on rails and on schedule — but often, your audience will respond to your engagement with questions of their own, so expect the unexpected by delivering a flexible presentation.

• Keep a list of questions you anticipate receiving (and prepare answers)

• Embed Q&A sections in the script, between topics, or after a large amount of information has been shared.

Virtual presentations will continue being a useful tool, so keep in mind: every presentation you craft should bring value to yourself and your audience. Remembering a few best practices should bring value to your audience and to you.

Samuel Gilbert is a virtual training coordinator at Valvoline and a volunteer with the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning.