BizLex Q&A: Crinda Francke

Expand LAUB MULTIMEDIA Crinda Francke, president and CEO of ExecuTrain, was honored as Kentucky’s 2025 Small Business Person of the Year for her leadership in workforce development.

Crinda Francke, Lexington-based president and CEO of ExecuTrain, was named Kentucky’s Small Business Person of the Year for 2025 and honored during a spring ceremony in Washington, D.C., alongside winners from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. Francke called the recognition an “incredible honor” and a “testament to the strength of our team, our commitment to client success, and the value of lifelong learning. As a small business, we’re proud to play a part in strengthening Kentucky’s workforce. Participating in the awards ceremony was one of the proudest accomplishments of my career.”

In its 31st year in business, ExecuTrain provides customized corporate training, IT certification, learning management systems and workforce development solutions to organizations across Kentucky and throughout the United States. Francke and her husband, Kenny Francke, have owned the business for 28 years, evolving it to meet the changing needs of companies through both in-person and virtual training that helps close skills gaps and empower employees.

“I kind of ‘fell’ into it — and then fell in love,” she said. “The previous owner of the Lexington franchise hired me to open the office and lead the sales effort. I had no background in corporate training, but I’ve always loved helping people and building relationships, so it clicked quickly. Two years later, my husband Kenny and I bought the Lexington franchise. That was the beginning of our journey as business owners. Three years after that, we acquired the Louisville location, and in 2020, we took a leap and bought out the franchisor — making us the sole owners of ExecuTrain U.S. It’s been incredibly rewarding to grow from a local franchise to a national leader in workforce development.”

What’s something people might not know about your journey?

Not everyone realizes that Kenny and I have worked together since day one. I’m often the one out front — speaking, networking, handling client relationships — but he’s always been right there behind the scenes. He’s the steady force that keeps things running and keeps me grounded. I honestly couldn’t have done this without him. He’s believed in me at times when I didn’t believe in myself. We’re a true partnership — in life and in business — and that’s something I deeply treasure.

I know you as “Gym Crinda” from teaching at the Lexington Athletic Club. How has coaching at the gym shaped your business journey?

I love that nickname! I tell people — especially women — you can have it all … just not all at once. Balance is a moving target, but teaching at the gym has truly saved me at times. Fitness keeps me grounded, focused and energized. It gives me an outlet and it’s something that brings me joy. I also love encouraging others. There’s something deeply rewarding about helping someone push through a barrier, whether it’s in the gym or in business. Plus, the community I’ve found through fitness has led to lifelong friendships and valuable professional connections. For me, staying physically fit isn’t just a personal goal — it’s a business strategy.

What keeps you motivated?

I always laugh and say, “It was fear!” when people ask this. But in all seriousness, there’s some truth to that. The responsibility of leading a company and providing stability for our team is a powerful motivator. When people depend on you, failure just isn’t an option. I’m driven by purpose. I want to make a difference in people’s lives, and I want our business to be a source of growth and opportunity for others.

Some might see executive coaching as a luxury. How is ExecuTrain a necessity for the bottom line?

That’s a common misconception. What we do goes far beyond executive coaching. We provide skills-based training for employees at every level. When you invest in training, you’re investing in efficiency, accuracy, and confidence. It leads to better performance, fewer mistakes, higher employee satisfaction and stronger customer relationships. Ultimately, training reduces costly errors and turnover — two of the biggest hits to any company’s bottom line. In today’s fast-paced world, continuous learning is no longer optional. It’s essential.

What business advice would you give to someone who’s starting out?

First, never give up. There will be plenty of moments when quitting seems like the easiest route. But if you believe in what you’re building, and you know it matters, keep going. Second, understand that it won’t be easy, but it will be worth it. You’ll have to pivot, course-correct and reinvent. That’s part of the journey. Always stay curious. Look for the learning in every setback and surround yourself with people who challenge and support you.

You’ve won the SBA Award, and Lexington officially observed Crinda Francke Day on June 4. What’s next for ExecuTrain?

It’s been a surreal and humbling year, and I’m beyond grateful. But I’m not done yet! With the rise of AI, growing cybersecurity concerns, and increased demand for regulatory compliance training, we’re evolving to meet the changing needs of today’s workforce. We’re helping organizations navigate these shifts and stay ahead of the curve. We also have some exciting projects in the pipeline — new programs, new partnerships, maybe even a new city or two. I believe in dreaming big and staying open to what’s next. As I like to say, “onward and upward.”

Speaking of artificial intelligence, how are you building AI literacy into your work, and do you see it as a help or a threat to business executives right now?

We’re actively integrating AI literacy into our training programs because we believe it’s not just the future — it’s the present. Our goal is to help businesses and their leaders understand AI in practical, accessible ways. We offer targeted training to demystify AI tools and show how they can be used to streamline operations, support decision-making and boost productivity. From frontline employees to executives, we help people see where AI fits into their roles and how to use it responsibly and effectively.

Internally, we also use AI to accelerate course development and tailor content more precisely to learner needs. It allows us to work more efficiently and deliver higher-impact training experiences.

To me, AI is absolutely a help — when approached with the right mindset. It’s a tool, not a threat. For business executives, the real risk isn’t AI itself but being left behind by it. Leaders who embrace AI thoughtfully and build organizational knowledge around it will be better positioned to innovate, adapt and lead in this next phase of business transformation.