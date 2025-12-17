A Cut Above

Just in time for the holidays, the wholesale branch of one of Lexington’s most iconic food service providers has begun operating out of a new square-foot distribution center.

Critchfield Meats was founded 56 years ago as a local retail butcher shop by Amos Critchfield, whose descendants continue to co-own and operate the business today. It’s Amos’ face that still appears on the company logo. Originally located on North Limestone, the shop spent 33 years in the Zandale Shopping Center before announcing in August 2020 that it would pull up stakes — or steaks — and move to Southland Drive. The former Save-A-Lot grocery building now houses Critchfield Meats Family Market.

Although CEO and co-owner Larry McMillan isn’t biologically related to the Critchfields, he’s been part of the extended business family for more than two decades, working closely alongside company President Mark Critchfield, Purchasing Manager A.P. Clayton Critchfield, and Customer Service Manager Brandon Critchfield on the wholesale side.

The company today employs about 42 people in its wholesale division and about 45 in retail, some working part time. McMillan said the former wholesale facility on Danforth Drive included just 10,000 square feet of operating space and 2,000 square feet of offices. The new, larger site on Jaggie Fox Way — formerly home to God’s Pantry Food Bank — allows for a wider range of products and greater capacity to serve customers that include restaurants, universities, and grocery stores across Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Tennessee.

“With the new warehouse we will have room to bring in further processed items, paper goods, spices, canned goods — just a lot of things that we didn’t carry previously,” he said.

At the official ribbon-cutting ceremony in October, President Mark Critchfield said, “Critchfield Meats has always been more than a business — it’s a family tradition. This expansion allows us to continue that legacy while better serving our customers and community for years to come.”

From a business standpoint, McMillan said the extra space makes it possible to carry higher-margin items such as spices, breadings, flour, paper goods, and carryout supplies, boosting profitability. The new site supports the company’s goal of becoming a full-service, one-stop shop for food-service customers.

“We guarantee everything you buy from us, and if we don’t have something one day, we’ll bring it to you the next,” McMillan said.

He added that the company sources ingredients and products from local farmers whenever possible and prioritizes keeping employees for the long term. Some wholesale employees have been with the company for more than 20 years, and in recent years, several others retired after roughly 35 years of service.

Rising costs — particularly for beef and plastic items — remain a challenge, McMillan said, but prices for most other food items have stayed steady compared to last year.

“Nothing that’s really bothering us — we still get our normal supply because we’ve been with our vendors and suppliers for many years, and they make sure we have the products we need,” he said.

Expanded wholesale capabilities also position the company to continue growing its footprint.

“Our market is expanding out with more customers in the outlying states rather than just in Kentucky,” McMillan said.

He estimates that wholesale gross sales could double over the next five years — from $50 million to $100 million — as a result of the expansion.

In the meantime, the holiday season brings a whirlwind of activity for both the wholesale and retail sides of the business, as restaurants prepare orders for events and customers stock up on meats, sides, breads, and desserts for their own gatherings.

The retail store offers Thanksgiving “bundle meals” featuring cooked beef tenderloin, boneless ham, herb-roasted turkey, and an assortment of sides. Meals come in two sizes: small (serving six to eight) and large (serving 12 to 14).

To handle the extra demand, including catering orders, a 32-foot-long refrigerated trailer is brought onsite to store the volume of meats, casseroles, mac and cheese, gravy, quiches, cakes, pies, rolls, biscuits, cornbread, and more that customers order.

Several employees are cross-trained to work where they’re needed most during the rush.

“We stay wide open during the holidays,” McMillan said, urging customers to place orders early so staff can plan ahead for both time and ingredients.

McMillan, like many of his customers, looks forward to enjoying his own Critchfield meal at home.

“Normally I buy what ingredients we need and cook it when we’re ready,” he said.