Crust Rises Again

After closing in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, a local favorite is making a comeback with signature dishes alongside new menu items.

Crust, a wood-fired pizza and pasta restaurant, reopened in late March at 3195 Beaumont Centre Circle under the ownership of Bella Notte Restaurant Group (BNRG), which also operates Bella Notte, Smashing Tomato, and Bella Cafe & Grille.

The group’s owner, Kuni Toyoda — who played a major role in Fazoli’s expansion — has been a fixture of the local dining scene for nearly 40 years.

Marketing Director Jillian Richards explained that the original decision to close Crust coincided with its lease expiration and pandemic-related economic pressures. Once conditions began returning to normal, BNRG officials searched for a new location. Nearly five years later, they found one. In the interim, the menu was carefully evaluated and tweaked to balance beloved classics with new items.

“Crust had a following for a few menu items specifically — like the Dante Pizza, Garlic Knots, and our signature sandwiches — so of course those remain on the menu,” Richards said. “We also wanted to introduce some bold new dishes that make great additions.”

Thanks to a larger kitchen, the restaurant now offers freshly made pasta entrées and an expanded appetizer selection. Appetizers include charcuterie with local cheese, olives, meats, and seasonal accompaniments; burrata with prosciutto, fig jam, ciabatta, and olive oil; Pane Forno with roasted red pepper coulis, kalamata tapenade, and roasted garlic; and meatballs in tomato basil cream sauce served with ciabatta.

Richards describes Crust's concept as “authentic Italian meets bold flavors.”

“We have items on our menu that we haven’t seen beyond a seasonal feature in Lexington — like ’nduja sausage, bottarga, and squid ink pasta, just to name a few,” she said.

“It’s a good feeling to give a fresh start to an old favorite,” Richards added. “Crust had such a cult following from the start, so to say it was devastating to close is an understatement. COVID-19 really took so much from us — just like it did for so many. Now, having the opportunity to bring it back to life is such a treat. Being in a different part of town and in more of a neighborhood setting is going to be a game changer.”