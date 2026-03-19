Developer announces $14.1M expansion at Fritz Farm

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Fritz Farm will add more than 30,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space as part of a $14.1 million expansion announced by Hendricks Commercial Properties.

The project includes three new retail buildings totaling 30,387 square feet, planned for the southeast corner of the 52-acre mixed-use development along Rowan, Finn and Harrison roads. Construction is expected to begin in March, with shell delivery to tenants targeted for this December.

“This next phase of development reflects the continued momentum at Fritz Farm,” said Rob Gerbitz, CEO of Hendricks Commercial Properties. “Consumers are looking for destinations that bring together shopping, dining and experiences in one place. This expansion allows us to introduce new brands while continuing to elevate the overall experience for the Lexington community.”

The expansion continues Hendricks’ long-term strategy to develop remaining pads at the center while accommodating demand from national and lifestyle brands seeking space in the high-traffic retail destination.

The three buildings will measure 12,608 square feet, 9,115 square feet and 8,664 square feet.

Based in Beloit, Wisconsin, Hendricks Commercial Properties develops, owns and manages mixed-use and industrial properties across the United States.