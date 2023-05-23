Agreement Reached for Development of West High St. Lot

Developers Lincoln Property Company (LPC) and The Webb Companies announced that a long-term ground lease has been executed with Lexington Center Corporation on an 18-acre site across from Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington following a competitive request for proposal process.

The developers’ plan includes a mixed-use development on the site that incorporates multifamily, retail, hospitality, offices and a grocer, among other potential uses.

“The High Street mixed-use development is an extraordinary opportunity to provide a vibrant, community-centric environment unlike any that exist in Lexington today, a place for Lexingtonians to live, work, and play for years to come. We are truly honored to have this opportunity,” said Tyler Jones, executive vice president at Lincoln Property Company.

“We look forward to further improving our city’s urban core, building upon the tremendous momentum that the renovated Rupp Area, the Convention Center and the highly anticipated Town Branch Park have given this part of town,” said Dudley Webb, chairman of the board and co-founder of the Webb Companies.