New Bulleit Whiskey Production Site Will Be Among Country's Largest Carbon-Neutral Distilleries

× Expand A rendering of Diageo's new distillery in Lebanon, Kentucky.

Global beverage alcohol producer Diageo announced that its new Kentucky whiskey distillery, which will distill Bulleit, is expected to be carbon neutral – one of the largest in North America. The new distillery, which is currently under construction in Lebanon, Kentucky, will be powered by 100 percent renewable electricity, with a capacity to produce up to 10 million proof gallons per year.

Employing electrode boilers, the site will utilize a mix of renewable electricity sources to power a 72,000 square-foot distillery, dry house and warehousing facilities. The facility will have the capability to distill a variety of bourbon and American whiskey brands. Bulleit will be the first and lead brand produced at the new distillery, supplementing existing production at The Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville, Kentucky.

"As a company, we know that our long-term sustainable growth depends on reducing our reliance on fossil fuels that contribute to climate change," Perry Jones, president of North America Supply for Diageo, said in announcing the details. "This groundbreaking undertaking to electrify our operations and then power them with renewable electricity will result in one of the largest carbon neutral distilleries in North America. This is a significant step to strengthen our commitment to minimizing our carbon emissions and will result in an important reduction of Diageo's environmental impact on a global level."

Diageo's stated goal is to source all of its electricity globally from renewable sources by 2030.

To achieve carbon neutrality at the site, Diageo plans to incorporate a variety of features that will avoid annual carbon emissions by more than 117,000 metric tons, which is equivalent to taking more than 25,000 cars off the road for an entire year, according to the company.

These features include electrode boilers, which enable the avoidance of direct carbon emissions that would normally be generated by the use of fossil-fuel fired boilers; all electric vehicles operated onsite, including trucks and forklifts; solar-powered exterior lighting and LED interior lighting; and lowered roofs to minimize heating and cooling requirements. Diageo will also enter into long-term contracts with the local utility to purchase zero greenhouse gas emission electricity from certified renewable sources, including Inter-County Energy and East Kentucky Power Cooperative.

"I welcome Diageo's commitment to carbon neutrality and using renewable electric at its Bulleit distillery in Lebanon. This is a notable example of a historic Kentucky industry embracing a new future," said Governor Andy Beshear in a statement. "To continue the commonwealth's economic recovery, attract business investment and create jobs for Kentuckians across all counties, it's important we and our economic development partners provide a cost-competitive energy mix. Energy diversity is something more industries are considering when they choose where to locate, and offering the right mix will help us provide a brighter future for generations to come."