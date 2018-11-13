DLP celebrates holidays with prize drawings, parking forgiveness for lucky downtown patrons

The Downtown Lexington Partnership (DLP) is celebrating the holiday season by rewarding patrons who shop, dine, drink or stay in downtown Lexington this December. From Lexington’s Tree Lighting Festival on November 24 through December 24, shoppers who spend $25 or more at participating downtown businesses can enter a weekly drawing for one of four New Year’s Eve hotel packages from the Hyatt Regency, Hilton Hotels and 21C Hotel.

“The holiday spirit really comes to life downtown," said Terry Sweeney, president/CEO of the Downtown Lexington Partnership. "We wanted to focus a light on the many ways to shop, dine and celebrate downtown and reward customers for supporting our businesses

with the chance to win weekly prize giveaways."

For complete instructions on how to submit receipts for drawing entries, check online at www.downtownlex.com.

Participating retail shops include Bella Rose, Bluetique, Bicycle Face, CD Central, Decorator’s Warehouse, Failte Irish Import Shop, Justin’s House of Bourbon, Pink Spider, Savane Silver, World’s Apart and the Visitor’s Center.

Seventeen restaurants and bars have also signed up to take part, including Bluegrass Tavern, Blue Fire Bar and Grill, Bigg Blue Martini, Blue Herron, Casual Pint, Grey Goose, Centro, Goodfella’s Pizza, Harvey’s Bar and Hugo’s Lounge, Lockbox, Henry Clay’s Public House, Ruddy Duck, McCarthy’s Irish Bar, School Sushi, Parlay Social, Skybar and Zim’s Cafe.

Additional participating hotels and downtown venues include the downtown Hilton Hotel, Hyatt Regency, 21C Hotel, Explorium, the Opera House, The Square and the Ice Rink at Triangle Park.

"I don't think people realize the shopping destination that exists in the Woodland Triangle, South Lime, and the core of downtown," said Natalie Avant, owner of Decorators Warehouse. "And not just shopping — there are many great restaurants and bars. This event is a great way to celebrate downtown, shop local, eat fantastic food, and be rewarded for just giving downtown a try."

In addition, courtesy of the DLP’s Parking Elves program, downtown merchants will randomly "forgive" roughly 200 downtown parking violations issued by LexPark through December. Postcards will be placed on the windshields of the selected ticketed vehicles, and recipients can use the cards as $10 gift certificates at any participating businesses when they spend $20 or more.

“It’s a way we can bring a little cheer to our downtown customers and thank them for coming downtown during the holidays to shop and celebrate,” said Liza Betz, owner of Failte Irish Import Shop.

For more information on the holiday program or other downtown events, check the DLP’s website at www.downtownlex.com.