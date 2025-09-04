Downtown Versailles Italian Restaurant Rebrands Under Local Leadership

An Italian restaurant in downtown Versailles is being rebranded under the same local leadership team, with a September debut planned.

Vallozzi’s opened in September 2023 at 108 Court St. in a former police station as an extension of a Pittsburgh-based restaurant group, but closed in early August.

Managing partner Rob Rice said he is now leading a new concept at the location — Amsden Station Restaurant & Bar — with general manager Doug Cavalli and chef Jeff Moore.

With Vallozzi’s ownership based out of state, “it became harder to provide the daily attention a restaurant needs to thrive,” Rice said. “While Vallozzi’s operated as a respected part of the community, growth was limited without that consistent, hands-on presence a complex restaurant requires.”

He said the Vallozzi family has returned its focus to Pittsburgh and wished them well, while noting that the new concept will be locally inspired.

“We are undergoing renovations … and are excited to present this new concept,” he said.

Amsden Station will share ownership with the Amsden Bar next door, known for its bourbon selection. Rice said the restaurant is designed to complement the bar.

Plans call for a relaxed atmosphere with a bar and lounge, comfortable dining rooms, and a private event space featuring a mezzanine-level bar and wine cellar.

The menu is still being finalized but will feature classic pub fare, big salads with local ingredients, sourdough pizza, house-ground burgers, sandwiches, fresh pastas, Angus steaks, and more.

In other local food- and beverage news:

Mirror Twin Brewing Co. is expanding with a new taproom in South Elkhorn Village at the former SEC Bar location (4379 Old Harrodsburg Rd.). Co-owner Mike Sobolak says the space is on track for a late October or early November opening. The new spot will complement the original location, which opened in September 2016. Rolling Oven will continue as the food partner on-site.

Bread and Roses Bakery is now open at 446 E. High St., next to and sharing seating with Kentucky Native Café. The menu includes baguettes, croissants, danishes, challah, and sandwich loaves.

Expand A sandwich from Floating Lotus Kitchen, the new café in South Elkhorn Village serving sandwiches, bowls, soups, and more.

Floating Lotus Kitchen has debuted in South Elkhorn Village at 4371 Old Harrodsburg Rd. Expect café-inspired fare including curried chicken salad, pesto caprese sandwiches, couscous and soba noodle bowls, soups, and drinks.

Irie Flavors Jamaican Restaurant is now open at 417 Georgetown St., Ste. 130, serving up island staples like oxtail, jerk chicken, and ackee and saltfish.

325 Main, a new downtown Lexington development located at the corner of Main Street and Broadway, is taking shape. According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, it will feature a first-floor all-day diner, a wine bar, and late-night takeout options.

First Watch recently held the grand opening for its newest Lexington location, at 124 Towne Center Dr.

Twisted Cork (145 Burt Rd.) is under new ownership and will undergo a remodel before its grand re-opening on Sept. 5, according to its Facebook page.

Chicken Salad Chick announced a new Hamburg location coming to 1956 Bryant Rd. in late September.

Jaggers, part of the Texas Roadhouse family, is now open at 2530 Norman Ln., serving up chicken sandwiches and burgers.

JB Steele’s, a locally owned bar and grill, has opened in the former Shamrock’s space at Hartland Shopping Center (4750 Hartland Pkwy.).

Ale-8-One continues its limited-edition series with a new August release: a pawpaw-flavored soda that pays homage to Kentucky’s native, tropical-tasting fruit.

Several local favorites are saying goodbye:

RYU Hibachi Express has closed its doors.

Chocolate Holler is moving out of its Old Vine location in search of new “holler quarters.” Until then, some fan-favorite items are available at A Cup of Commonwealth.

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is leaving its East Vine Street location and, for now, will be operating from a food truck, per the Lexington Herald-Leader.

After more than 40 years, Chuck E. Cheese on East New Circle Road has officially closed. The operator posted a heartfelt message thanking the community for decades of celebrations and memories.