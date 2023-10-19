E’town nonprofit to host online raffle featuring rare bourbon, all electric Ford F-150 Lightning

SPONSORED CONTENT

× Expand PHOTO FURNISHED

Elizabethtown, Kentucky-based nonprofit Give 270 has announced that tickets are now on sale for their biggest-ever online charity raffle, Lightning ‘N a Bottle. Set for Oct. 25, the raffle will feature an assortment of valuable bourbon prizes and, subject to the number of tickets sold, an opportunity to win the ultimate grand prize: a 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat Long Range.

If 2,000 tickets are sold for the raffle, an all electric F-150 Lightning and a bottle of Weller Full Proof (to be enjoyed separately) will be given away as a grand prize, along with 49 bourbon prizes, including a Buffalo Trace Antique Collection five-bottle set, a Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 year, a Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20 year, a Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 year, a Van Winkle Special Reserve Lot “B” 12 year, an Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year, a Weller Single Barrel, a Weller C.Y.P.B. and a Weller 12 year, along with 20 Weller Antique 107 prizes and 20 Weller Special Reserve prizes. If 1,999 or less tickets are sold, only the aforementioned bourbon prizes, including a Weller Full Proof prize, will be given away.

The raffle will take place live on Give 270’s Facebook page and YouTube channel on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m.

Tickets, which are $100, are available for purchase until 7 p.m. on the day of the drawing. There is no limit to the amount of tickets purchased per person, subject to availability. Tickets can be purchased and a full list of prizes can be viewed by visiting give270.org and clicking Lightning ‘N a Bottle.

Made possible in part by the support of sponsor Lightsource bp, proceeds from the raffle will benefit Hardin County-based nonprofits Baptist Health Foundation Hardin and the Elizabethtown Community and Technical College Foundation.

“We are excited to lend our support for critical foundations in our community while giving away some amazing prizes through this raffle,” said Eric Clemens, Board Chair for Give 270.

Launched in 2016, Give 270 supports community, economic and workforce development of the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox MSA (Hardin, LaRue and Meade counties) and worthwhile causes across the commonwealth of Kentucky by raising funds for other nonprofit organizations and initiatives. To date, over $1 million has been raised and directed to worthwhile causes ranging from meeting basic needs to mentoring and education initiatives. To stay up-to-date on raffles and events hosted by Give 270, visit give270.org.