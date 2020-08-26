Family Ties: E.F. Meeks men's accessories

× Expand Hanna Salonen The distinctive style of his maternal grandfather, Eugene F. Meeks, inspired Eric Goff, above, to create a line of fun, colorful men’s accessories.

In 2015 Eric Goff had a line of custom neckties and bow ties custom-made to honor his maternal grandfather, Eugene F. Meeks.

In the beginning, he called it the Goff Club Collection, but changed the name to E.F. Meeks to keep his grandfather’s name and spirit alive. E.F. Meeks has since grown into a promising side business for Goff, as well as a passion. “It’s something I hope will become something I can raise a family off of,” he said.

Over the years, Goff has added pocket squares, scarves and now facial coverings to the line, all made from bright, multicolored fabric in equine- and bourbon-themed designs. Goff also takes orders for custom pieces for groomsmen gifts and for other special events.

He first sourced equine-themed fabric at local stores in Lexington, but realized his designs wouldn’t be unique if other people could find the same fabrics and make their own ties. So, he began creating his own designs and has them printed on material he sources from North Carolina. “I have two ladies here in town that custom-make and hand sew everything for me,” he said.

In addition to online ordering through his website, efmeeks.com, retail shops that carry the E.F. Meeks line include Crittenden Rawlings, Logan’s of Lexington, the Keeneland Shop and Keeneland Mercantile, and Him Gentleman’s Boutique in Louisville.

Although his products are designed for men, Goff says the 17.5-inch pocket squares look good draped on a handbag or tied as a fabric choker necklace for women. “There’s nothing to say [women] can’t wear a tie or bow tie,” he added.

Born and raised in Lexington, Goff studied accounting at Transylvania University, where he played soccer all four years. He attended law school at Northern Kentucky University, but decided to get back to numbers by working in banking and wealth management. He earned an MBA from Sullivan University and is currently an account analyst at Conduent.

Growing up, Goff loved spending time with his grandfather, especially during the summers when they played golf at Greenbrier Golf and Country Club. “He always had his regular spots for breakfast: Wheeler’s in Chevy Chase, Bob Evans on Richmond Road, Arby’s on Tates Creek Road,” Goff said. “He loved seeing people he knew; loved talking to people.”

Eugene Meeks lettered in football in 1942 at the University of Kentucky. “He was the fastest halfback in the country,” Goff said. Meeks left UK to serve in the Air Force as a lieutenant colonel, and returned as a Wildcat in 1946 to play under Coach Bear Bryant at Stoll Field. He died in 2004, when Goff was a senior at Transy.

“We had a couple of years with him once he developed Alzheimer’s,” said Goff, who is a supporter of Alzheimer’s research. He is also a “Real Men Wear Pink” ambassador for the American Cancer Society.

“When my grandfather passed away, I started wearing his sportscoats to Keeneland and weddings,” Goff said. He inherited 45 of his grandfather’s coats, most of which are brightly colored, including a couple of Lilly Pulitzer jackets, a pink suede sportscoat and a fur coat or two.

“This brand was my way of taking fun, bright colors and making men’s accessories that could keep his name and spirit alive, and dress up your 9-to-5 navy blue suit.”

“This brand was my way of taking fun, bright colors and making men’s accessories that could keep his name and spirit alive, and dress up your 9-to-5 navy blue suit,” Goff said. The image he pictures of his ideal customer is a salesman who walks into a room among 40 other people, all wearing navy suits. “You want to be noticed and remembered. Our accessories do both of those things,” he said.

Goff has donated pieces for silent auctions over the past two years. In mid-June, he partnered with Hollywood stylist Carson Kressley, himself an award-winning Saddlebred equestrian, on a fundraiser to support horsemen and horsewomen who have been negatively affected by COVID-19, by selling a special equine-themed necktie and bow tie through his website.

He is donating profits to the United Professional Horsemen’s Association, which is headquartered at the Kentucky Horse Park. The fundraiser doesn’t have a particular cutoff date yet.

“We have the luxury of being local and small,” Goff said. “We can stay lean and produce things as long as needed, to try to raise as much money as we can.”