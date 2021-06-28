The spoken word: Effectively communicating through the static

Dan Koett

Living in an age of instant news, real-time global communication and virtual access to limitless information sources, I still find myself struggling, at times, to understand just what it is people are trying to say. What’s their point? What are they selling? Is there a call to action and are they attempting to inspire me to do something?

At times, I think we deliberately (or not) get a little too convoluted when we speak. Perhaps this is to inject humor, sound like the smartest person in the room, or draw attention to ancillary subtopics, which then get us off the issue and prevent us from making the point we originally intended.

Being able to communicate effectively is not only a necessary skill for any successful leader but also anyone wanting to have their message heard. Knowing how to understand your audience, choosing the right words and then stringing them together effectively to convey a purposeful message is not a skill that comes naturally to everyone. It often involves trial and error, a lot of practice and even some humility along the way.

Whether you’re just starting out — and you’re never too young to develop and hone your communication skills — or a seasoned executive, you will undoubtedly find yourself in the position of needing to write and present an effective message to an audience of your peers while representing your organization.

While we can all work to become more effective communicators to different audiences, it’s of value to first figure out what type of communicator you are, as well as being able to quickly determine what type of communicator you’re speaking with.

Analytical communicators: They lead with data, are direct and rely on facts for explanation. They typically avoid emotional validation and take a linear approach when communicating with others. You’ll want to make points using evidence and supportive data, be articulate and logical, and be sure to give them time to form conclusions without pressure.

Intuitive communicators: These are the big-picture folks. They are big on visuals and prefer to have more than one option to choose from. They work well hearing an overview, knowing others on their team will deal with the details. Present to them from a high level and show long-term results versus details and the process.

Functional communicators: They lead with process, are systematic by nature and work and understand best by following a step-by-step plan. The devil is in the details, and functional communicators can’t get enough of them. Focus on the process and be methodical in your delivery. Address specific points and be thorough with your remarks, while making sure to convey a very specific timeline.

Personal communicators: These communicators are driven by emotion, are diplomatic and value the input of others. They are approachable listeners who prioritize relationships and collaboration. Use emotional triggers to make a point and be genuine in your delivery. It’s important to listen more than you speak and show you value their input.

Everyone presents and processes information in different ways. It is important to understand how those around us communicate. With this knowledge, you can tailor your communication to relay more effective messages.

Uber-effective communicators who knew/ know how to make a point with a diverse audience? Think Ronald Reagan, JFK, Martin Luther King Jr., Mister Rogers, Oprah Winfrey, Chris Anderson and Tom Brokaw.

According to famed executive coach Amy Jen Su, “Ultimately, you should cultivate enough parts of your voice so that no matter the leadership situation or audience you find yourself facing, you can respond in an authentic, constructive and effective way.”

It’s important to remember that talking (in a professional context) shouldn’t be about you being heard. It should be about your message being heard. And when your message resonates with your audience, you’ll be much better positioned to lead and inspire while having your message favorably received.

