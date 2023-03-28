‘To Be’ or Not ‘To Be’: Eliminating Weak Verbs from Business Writing

Verbs play a crucial role in all types of writing, but the verb “to be” is one of the most commonly used, yet awkward, verbs that often goes unnoticed. While it is indispensable, overuse can hinder your intended message.

The verb “to be” has several forms, depending on the tense. Past tense uses “was” and “were.” Present tense requires “am,” “are” and “is.” Future tense is “will be.” Past perfect is yet another form with “have been,” “had been” and “has been.” And to take it one step further, there’s continuous form, which requires “am being,” “was being,” is being” “are being” and “were being.”

In business writing, the verb “to be” can be necessary, but its passive nature can make it sound feeble. For example, which company would you contact for a service: one that “will be” there to help or one that provides the service you need?

Phrases like “will be” are meaningless without additional words, while active and descriptive verbs like “solve,” “improve,” and “provide” convey a clear idea of the intended service with a single word.

Excessive use of “to be” verbs can weaken your writing and cause your reader to lose interest. If your business writing is overloaded with words like “is,” “has been” or “will be,” here are two ways to identify and eliminate them:

Focus on the present tense. In business writing, future tense phrases such as “we’ll be here if you have any questions” can sound weak and lacking in confidence. Instead, switch to the present tense and use an active verb: “Contact us if you have any questions.”

Use active voice. The passive voice often relies on “to be” as the main verb. Switching to active voice can make your writing more concise. For example, “Your message will be more effective if you write in the present tense” can be changed to “Writing in the present tense makes your message more effective.”

In summary, “to be” is a necessary verb in many situations, but excessive use should be avoided. Replacing it with more descriptive and active verbs will make your business writing more confident, concise and meaningful.

Marissa Cremeans is youth programming and outreach director at the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning. The Carnegie Center is a nonprofit educational center offering seasonal writing, publishing, language classes, and community programming. For more, visit Carnegiecenterlex.org.