Five Ways to Say More With Less

If you’ve been limited by word or character counts, page lengths, and other measurements, you know how difficult it can be to communicate everything you want to say. Even emails need to be concise due to our busy workdays. So how do you write using less space?

Here are five useful techniques when conveying information about announcements, programs, events, opportunities, human resource topics, and more.

Lead with the 5 W’s + 1 H. Answer these questions inside a couple of sentences or a short paragraph:

• Who does this written document impact, and (when applicable) who are you or what services does your company offer?

• What is going to occur, or what is the primary purpose of this document?

• When will this topic/event be in effect or occur?

• Where will the topic/event be in effect or occur?

• Why is this happening or important?

• How will this occur?

Focus on the most important details. Often the little details can be saved for meetings or are irrelevant to your overall message. Training and conversations could be a more effective platform for deeper dives into a topic.

Utilize stats that demonstrate your points rather than writing longer and often vague paragraphs. Using percentages for comparisons is especially effective.

Never use two words when one will do, as Thomas Jefferson is credited with saying. Ask yourself, “What words can be cut to arrive at your next point faster?” Be specific. You can also swap -ing verbs with shorter verb forms. (e.g., was using = used; is using = uses).

Use a signature block or otherwise list your contact info, when relevant, instead of including it in a paragraph. This format will make it easier for someone to reach you or do business with your company.

Jennifer Mattox is the Executive Director of the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning and a professional writer. The Carnegie Center, 251 W. Second St., is a nonprofit educational center offering seasonal writing, publishing and language classes, among other community programming. For more information, visit CarnegieCenterLex.org.