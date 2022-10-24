Food truck takes top honors, Sawyer’s opens in new location

Boston’s Way food truck, based out of Nicholasville, recently took top honors at the Kentucky State Food Truck Championship.

A Nicholasville food truck owner took top honors at the Kentucky State Food Truck Championship earlier this fall by doing it his way ... Boston’s Way.

The championship, held at Renfro Valley’s Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, featured about 25 contenders, said Boston’s Way owner/operator Bobby Levasseur, a Lowell, Massachusetts, native who bested them all with his entries of a steak bomb, which is his version of a cheesesteak, a side of loaded Dianne Bomb Fries and sweet rolls for dessert.

“I just gave them the best food that I can,” Levasseur said. “They told me it’s the best cheesesteak they’ve ever had.”

After placing for the category of “Best American Cuisine” last year, he credits his grand prize win this year to his locally sourced, fresh-made bread, hand-cut meat and vegetables, and his proprietary homemade seasoning blend.

Levasseur said Boston’s Way, which launched in July 2020, typically travels within a roughly 30-mile radius and is the house truck for Manchester Music Hall.

In other local food and beverage industry news:

“Sawyerites” can cease their vigils, as Sawyer’s Downtown opened in early October at 140 W. Main St. after a 16-month hiatus. The menu features the grill’s popular burgers, chili, salads, soups and sandwiches.

A new $60 million development called Citation Centre that will include restaurants and a grocery store among its occupants is coming to the intersection of Citation Boulevard and Georgetown Road.

Wine expert Julianna Santo has created a wine guide for Ouita Michel-owned Thirsty Fox and Zim’s Café as “an approachable new way to help guests explore and enjoy wine,” according to a statement.

Halligans Pub has opened in the Distillery District at 1170 Manchester St. The pub features a first-responder theme.

Zundo Poke & Boba opened in early October at 127 Tiverton Way, in the former Outback Steakhouse location, with more than 30 kinds of boba and a variety of poke bowls.

Tilty Bob’s has closed, according to its Facebook page. “We met a lot of great people during our short tenure and want to thank everyone who spent some time with us the past six months,” the post said.

A new sports bar, Par 6 Social Top Golf Swing Suites, is coming to Fayette Mall early next year in the former Bar Louie location.

As of early October, Peach Cobbler Factory at 561 S. Broadway, was hiring and poised to open soon, according to its Facebook posts.