UK, USDA break ground on new forage research building

× Expand L-R: Simon Liu, administrator USDA Agricultural Research Service; Chavonda Jacobs-Young, Under Secretary, Research, Education and Economics; Thomas J. Vilsack, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture; Mitch McConnell, U.S. Senate Republican Leader; Nancy Cox, Vice President for Land Grant Engagement and UK CAFE Dean; Dr. Eli Capilouto, UK President.

U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell joined officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service (ARS) Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack and the University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environment (UK-CAFE) in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new $65.9 million Forage Animal Production Lab on UK’s campus.

“Today’s groundbreaking for the Forage Animal Production Lab speaks to the heart of what a land-grant institution, like ours, is so distinctively positioned to do — to take basic scientific discovery and apply that knowledge to applications that can be transferred directly to producers,” said UK President Eli Capilouto.

The new facility housing the Forage-Animal Production Research Unit (FAPRU) is targeted for completion in 2026 and will encompass approximately 52,600 total square feet of office, support and research laboratory space, as well as a collaborative area, headhouse and eight-bay greenhouses.

“For a long time, I’ve said Kentucky’s farmers are some of the best in the world. As a senior member of both the Senate Agriculture Committee and Appropriations Committee, I’ve firmly focused my career on supporting agricultural communities across the Commonwealth, and this research facility builds on that commitment in a big way,” said Senator McConnell. “I was proud to do my part and help secure $65.9 million in federal funding to establish this new lab at the University of Kentucky.”

The mission of the Forage-Animal Production Research Unit (FAPRU) in Lexington is to improve the productivity, sustainability and competitiveness of forage-based enterprises that raise beef cattle, horses, sheep and goats — particularly operators of small- to medium-sized farms.

“Agricultural research bolsters economic growth and enhances food quality and safety all while combatting the climate crisis,” said Agriculture Secretary Vilsack. “Today’s groundbreaking builds on more than two decades of partnership with the University of Kentucky, while demonstrating USDA’s latest commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible for agriculture, and to creating profitable and sustainable systems, rooted in science, that will advance farmers’ production for years to come.”

The new FAPRU building will be staffed by six ARS scientists and seven UK researchers, along with laboratory technicians and administrative personnel. Research conducted there, among other projects, will include developing sustainable forage systems to ensure the performance and health of beef cattle and small ruminants such as sheep and goats; minimizing the incidence of tall fescue toxicosis and evaluating the potential of natural antibiotic alternatives to improve nitrogen efficiency and reduce enteric methane emissions by cattle.

“This new facility will ensure continued innovative research for grazing-related industries,” said Nancy Cox, vice president for Land-grant Engagement and dean of the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.