Four ideas for attracting and retaining talent

Vitale Buford Hardin

Pizza, Ping-Pong tables, happy hours, gym memberships — companies invest in all these shiny external objects in an effort to attract and retain talent. While these perks may look attractive on paper, they aren’t the real difference makers.

In a sea of companies struggling with talent attraction and retention, you’ve got to stand out. You’ve got to offer a meaningful difference.

It’s not the external benefits that set you apart — anyone can coordinate a pizza party — it’s the internal DNA of the company and what it stands for that will be your most significant attraction point.

It’s the internal shifts that are going to lead the market. It’s the companies that decide to take a risk, be innovative and do things differently. It’s the companies that understand what attracts and retains talent and then actually makes the culture and policy shifts to support it.

What could this look like?

Implement a four-day workweek.

Research has shown that four-day workweeks can be successful and can actually help improve productivity. Often, the amount of time we have in a day or week is how long it will take to accomplish our tasks.

I’m not just suggesting having Fridays off, however, but rather scheduling two half days — on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Having a break early in the week helps people recover from their Monday and get recentered to finish the week strong. And half days on Friday offers an extended weekend and additional opportunity to recharge. A four-day work schedule also appeals to people’s desire for autonomy and flexibility.

Seek employees’ input on the decision-making process.

Companies have committees and they have employee resource groups, but many times these roles lack any agency. Employees may serve on committees and in decision-making roles but still lack any real influence in the final outcome. And it does more harm than good. Employees appreciate opportunities to lead and influence — this gives their role more meaning, encourages loyalty and leads to more effective workplace policies.

Make diversity, equity and inclusion central to your operation.

I’m talking about diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) for real, not just for show. This means more than hiring and promoting diverse candidates to meet a certain quota; this means more than holding a few DEI training sessions; this means more than fi lling seats on a committee. It means making DEI a part of your corporate fabric at a cultural and cellular level.

This requires having difficult conversations and getting uncomfortable. It requires behavioral change and identifying the actions that create equity and psychological safety and then taking those actions consistently. You must identify and create the behaviors associated with a DEI 2.0 workplace culture and then be bold and live and breathe this culture.

Offer opportunities and a clear career path.

People are drawn to opportunity. They want to know what’s available to them to lead and advance and grow. Companies that can envision and clearly communicate a path to advancement thrive. This isn’t exclusive to promotions and higher salaries; it’s about getting creative. How can you add more meaning and opportunity to your employees’ experience? Maybe it’s opportunities to advance their skills through participation in leadership development programs or maybe it’s opening a seat on a committee so they can have a voice and practice having influence.

There are many ways to attract and retain talent — but really standing out will require making bold moves and taking risks. What got you where you are today won’t get you where you want to go. You’ve got to elevate your thinking. And then it’s time to get uncomfortable and act. Start with your team. What do you have to lose?

Vitale Buford Hardin is a leadership consultant and author of “Addicted to Perfect.” She brings her training and concepts to life in a fun and relatable way, empowering teams and companies to transform the way they work, produce and relate. She can be reached at vitale@vitalebuford.com.