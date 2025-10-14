Frost Brown Todd and Gibbons Announce Merger, Forming National Law Firm

Frost Brown Todd LLP (FBT) and Gibbons P.C. have announced plans to combine, forming FBT Gibbons LLP, a new mid-market legal firm with roughly 800 attorneys across 25 offices nationwide. The merger is expected to take effect January 1, 2026, following votes by both firms’ partnerships.

The combined firm will offer clients “a best-in-class national platform with deeper resources,” said Robert Sartin, Chairman of FBT and incoming Chairman of FBT Gibbons. “Gibbons shares our commitment to clients and community, with a focus on delivering exceptional legal counsel and fostering a culture where everyone can thrive. Together, we will be even better positioned to partner with clients and grow in the markets that matter most.”

Peter Torcicollo, managing director of Gibbons, and Adam Hall, CEO of FBT, will serve as co-managing partners of the new firm. Torcicollo called the move a “transformational step for both firms” that “supercharges our strategic ambitions and amplifies our impact from coast to coast. Clients will gain access to a more robust bench of industry-savvy attorneys and a nationwide presence that positions us as a formidable force in the legal landscape.”

Hall added that the merger “gives us the scale to continue investing in the talent, technology and systems needed to deliver exceptional service, while creating a stronger platform to attract and retain top talent in the markets where both firms excel.”

FBT Gibbons will bring together complementary strengths in litigation and transactional law, with particular depth in finance, manufacturing, and energy. Gibbons’s established litigation practice — including commercial, white collar, class action, environmental, and life sciences work — will bolster FBT’s national client base and broaden its footprint in key Northeast markets.

Founded more than a century ago, FBT represents clients ranging from Fortune 500 corporations to high-growth startups and is known for its collaborative, industry-focused approach. The firm’s Lexington office, which opened in 1982, now serves as home base to more than 40 attorneys.

Gibbons, also nearing its 100th anniversary, remains headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, continuing the legacy of founder Andrew B. Crummy and longtime leader John J. Gibbons.

With the combination, both firms aim to position FBT Gibbons as a national player for middle-market and enterprise clients seeking high-level counsel backed by a deep bench and a broad geographic presence.