Gatton College of Business and Economics Receives $10 million donation

John Stewart, founder and managing partner of private equity firm MiddleGround Capital, has gifted $10 million to the Gatton College of Business and Economics at the University of Kentucky.

The gift will be used, in part, to endow the MiddleGround Scholarship, which will be awarded annually to a minority finance undergraduate or graduate student. Additionally, $3 million will go toward endowing the student scholarships in the Wall Street Scholars program, whose mission is to assist students in beginning their careers in investment banking, asset management, private wealth management, consulting, and corporate finance.

“I am humbled by the ability to support the faculty and students at the University of Kentucky with this gift, which will foster an enhanced experience and scholarship opportunities for high-achieving students at the Gatton College of Business and Economics,” Stewart said. “Throughout my life, I have always maintained a quest for knowledge and continual education. I am a firm believer that a college education is still very relevant and necessary for most young people prior to entering the workforce.”

Throughout my career, I have learned that success is not an individual accomplishment, it is a community event. By recruiting, hiring, and developing the smartest and most capable people, regardless of racial, gender, or any other social bias and then providing them with the best work environment, rewarding assignments, opportunities for professional development and the opportunity to earn a fair wage for their efforts, I have been able to build a highly effective and diverse firm headquartered right here in Lexington, Kentucky.”

The University of Kentucky’s Board also approved naming Gatton College’s finance department the John Maze Stewart Department of Finance and Quantitative Methods in Stewart’s honor and held a naming ceremony to celebrate his contributions.

“We were thrilled to hold such a great event in celebration of John Stewart’s contributions to the university that will help us to enhance the experience for finance majors, ensuring they have access to excellent resources for scholarship opportunities,” said Simon J. Sheather, dean of the Gatton College of Business and Economics at the University of Kentucky. “This generous donation will also provide our faculty with more support as we continue to expand our program to provide students with unparalleled investment banking and private equity experience.”