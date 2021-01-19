Georgia-Pacific, maker of Dixie cups, to expand Lexington plant

Georgia-Pacific announced plans to expand its manufacturing facility on Harbison Road in Lexington, which will allow the company to increase manufacturing capacity for its Dixie to Go/PerfecTouch products.

The company also plans to permanently close its Lehigh Valley Dixie cup manufacturing facility in Easton, Pennsylvania, by the end of 2021. Lehigh Valley will continue to make cups to support the business for the next several months as some of its cup-making equipment is relocated to the Lexington site, the company said. With the closure of the Lehigh Valley plant, it means that after 2021 all Dixie cups, including premium hot cups, recycled fiber cups and bath cups, will be made at the Lexington plant.

Approximately 190 jobs at the Lehigh Valley facility will be impacted by this closure, while approximately 50 jobs will be created by the expansion in Lexington.

Georgia-Pacific also operates a plant in Bowling Green, making plates and bowls. The company recently completed a $100 million expansion at that facility.