The Language of Anti-Racism

Three years ago, the University of Washington sparked controversy with a bold proclamation: Language is one of the pillars of racism, and university employees are using it in hurtful ways.

In a statement entitled “Putting Writing at the Center of Inclusivity,” the university said that “the racist conditions of our society are not simply a matter of bias or prejudice that some people hold…. Racism is pervasive. It is in the systems, structures, rules, languages, expectations and guidelines that make up our classes, school and society.”

The university called on its employees to examine how they “unintentionally perpetuate racism or social injustice” in their verbal and written statements and correspondence.

The anti-racism statement was initiated by UW’s writing center, which students visit when they’re struggling with writing. In recent years, instructors there became aware that non-white students often didn’t employ Standard English, but that their work was high quality. Should their grades be lower, and careers curtailed, because they weren’t experts in using Standard English?

The university’s statement declared, “There is no inherent ‘standard’ of English.” As nations evolve, so does their language.

The backlash was swift and biting. “American English Declared a Racist Language!” one website blared. “Is Grammar Racist?”

The university survived the assault, and the statement still stands. Now, it’s getting renewed interest as other schools try to understand the energy behind Black Lives Matter. Is there something in the language of their university that feels racist to African Americans?

In the end, this is what UW suggested to its staff in its statement on inclusive language:

Be sensitive in our language practices.

Emphasize the importance of rhetorical situations over grammatical “correctness.”

Discuss racism and social justice issues openly in productive ways.

Advocate for the things that will make the university safe, welcoming, productive and proactive.

Challenge conventional word choices and writing explanations.

Conduct ongoing assessments of your own choices of words.

The university’s statement summed it up this way: “Just avoiding racism is not enough because it means we are doing nothing to stop racism at large. It amounts to allowing racism to continue.”

Neil Chethik, aka the Grammar Gourmet, is executive director of the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning (www.carnegiecenterlex.org) and author of “FatherLoss” and “VoiceMale.” The Carnegie Center offers writing classes and seminars for businesses and individuals. Contact Chethik at neil@carnegiecenterlex.org or 859-254-4175.